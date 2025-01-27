Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I hope everyone is okay after storm Ѐagen and the storms following, high winds can be so frightening. I feel so sorry for those in other parts of the country who have suffered with flooding and loss of homes and vehicles. It must be a real worry and headache for them

4 Charities are holding a Winter lunch on Friday 7th February at Udimore Community Hall. Ticket’s are £12 for a two course meal. Table Quiz, Raffle meet, chat and enjoy.

Tickets available from Liz 07808 597689 or Judy 01424 882222

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm

Followed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206

The February Church’s magazine , Brede and Udimore Community Newsletter has more pages and is very interesting. It has now been printed, and in many cases posted. There are a few copies in St George’s Church Brede and St Mary’s Church Udimore If you want a copy delivered to you it is £24 for 12 copies. Please email [email protected] giving you name and address or you can phone 01424 882037 in either case you will be given 3 ways to pay either by Bacs, a cheque or with cash.

The Friends of St George’s invite you to a Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall on Saturday 22 February 7pm for 7.30pm Pay on the night £10 each cash or cheque, bring your own food and drinks. There will be a raffle. Please book your team no later than 14th February Call 01424 882412 or email [email protected]

Friday 31 January From 10am to 12 noon Brede Farmers Market with free parking is at Brede Village Hall. It has a variety of stalls selling locally produced goods that you can time perusing; afterwards you can take a seat for a break and sit with friends or family and have a coffee, tea or hot chocolate. This week Maggie and Pauline are serving your refreshments. We have a wonderful team of volunteers if you would like to join our rota then either phone 01424 882037 or email either address above.

1pm an over 50’s exercise class

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

Sunday 2 February - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Neville Barnett will lead the service. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, does not have a service today as there is going to be a special Benefice service of Candlemass at St Peter and St Paul in Peasmarsh at 10.00am. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore also does not have a service today due to the combined service. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

In Brede Village Hall there will be from 7.30am Strengths and Weights, followed at 8.30am by Circuit Training.

Monday 3 February Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm the postmaster comes all the way from Gatwick, it is a long trip so sometimes they do not come. They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. Come and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 4 February Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 5 February Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am then at 2pm Crafters meet until 4pm. Then, at 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Mothers’ Union gather today at 1.30pm at Rosemary’s in Hayes Lane Beckley it is our AGM.

Thursday 6 February

All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha followed by a 1066 Farmers event from 2pm to 5pm.

Friday 7 February Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Joy and Pat will be serving your teas today.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver.