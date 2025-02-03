Brede Village Voice

Last Sunday 2nd February the Churches of Brede, Udimore, and Beckley joined St Peter and Paul at Peasmarsh for our Benefice Service. We were celebrating Candlemass , the end of the Christmas period celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were also saying goodbye to Father Owen, Anna and Henry who are off to Truro Cornwall, we wished them well on their new journey. Father Owen cut the beautiful cake that had been centre of the table loaded with food after the service, all three were given gifts.We were told that the Church they were going to was also St George’s; Father Owens’ last service will be on the 16th February. The family will be missed. Anna will be missed for all she has done for the younger aged children of the Parish; starting up Little Giants for parents and their babies and toddlers. Teaching the piano to students and forming a Benefice Choir. Her ability to throw children’s parties, Anna is very creative. It will of course mean that St George’s Church Brede and St Mary’s Udimore will be in interregnum, we hope not for too long. Services and activities will still carry on but we will have visiting Rectors to whom we are grateful.

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Followed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

Saturday 22 February The Friends of St George’s invite you to a Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm. Pay on the night £10 each cash or cheque,bring your own food and drinks. There will be a raffle. Please book your team no later than 14th February Call 01424 882412 or email [email protected]

The ‘Flexi Bus’ ESCC Enterprise. Bookings can be made on line, by using the app or by phone 01273 078203

Friday 7 February Brede Farmers Market starts the day at the Village Hall in Brede. There you will find a myriad of local goods to peruse at leisure. The ambience in the hall is wonderful and it is hoped you will stay for a tea or coffee served by Pat and Joy this week. It opens at 10am until 12 noon the large car park is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a wonderful team of volunteers if you would like to join our rota then either phone 01424 882037 or email either address above.

1pm an over 50’s exercise class in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat bowls, newcomers are welcome.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 9 February - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Neville Barnett will lead the service. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, does not have a service today as there is going to be a special Benefice service of Candlemass at St Peter and St Paul in Peasmarsh at 10.00am. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore also does not have a service today due to the combined service. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

In Brede Village Hall there will be from 7.30am Strengths and Weights, followed at 5pm by Table Tennis anyone wanting to play just go along, then at 8.30am Circuit Training.

Monday 10 February Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. Come and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 11 February Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 12 February Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am then at 2pm Brede WI at 2pm,iIt was going to be the Pantomime but that has to be postponed for a short while. Therefore I am not sure what they are doing instead. Then, at 7.30pm HIIT all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 13 February All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha by Vocality at 2pm

Friday 14 February Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Judy and Coco will be serving your teas today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver