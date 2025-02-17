Brede Village Voice

Last Sunday the congregation in Brede said goodbye to Father Owen and family. He chose two well known Welsh Hymns and Duncan played a short bit of Callon LLan I took Welsh Cakes and Cheese Scones as I was doing the teas that morning. Fth Owen said to me ‘Did you realize I cut the sermon short so I would have time to have a Welsh Cake or two before going to Udimore’ He had two, so did others, they are delicicious.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no doubt they will be missed, especially Anna as she ran Little Giants which will restart on Thursday 6th March 9.30am to 11am. She also started the Benefice Choir, I do not know at this point if anyone will help it continue.

The Broad Oak held a wonderful Valentine dinner last Friday Mel was singing and she is fantastic and the steak I had just melted in my mouth it was delicious. Others there enjoyed their dinners too and I am sure a good time was had by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new class for Flower Arrangers begin on Wednesday 5th March from 10am – 12 noon in the Church Room Brede. It will continue to be monthly on the First Wednesday of the month please contact me for details.01424 882037 or turn up on the morning. We are doing a Design of a country from the Commonwealth- it has to be named, amazingly there are 52 Countries.

User (UGC) Submitted

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm Followed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206

The ‘Flexi Bus’ ESCC Enterprise. Bookings can be made on line, by using the app or by phone 01273 078203

Friday 21 February Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. with its large free carpark. There you will find so much of what you need and look for those different presents. It is all local, and you will be helping local farmers and trades people. Go and see for yourself what is on offer inside and outside in the car park, where you will find the fish stall and once a month the Frenchman with his paté, cheeses and garlic. The hall has a wonderful ambience and it is hoped you will stay for a tea or coffee served by Judy and Irene and this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a wonderful team of volunteers for refreshments, if you would like to join our rota then either phone 01424 882037 or email either addresses above, I would love to hear from you.

1pm an over 50’s exercise class in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat bowls, newcomers are welcome.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 22 February The Friends of St George’s invite you to a Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm. Pay on the night £10 each cash or cheque,bring your own food and drinks. There will be a raffle. Please book your team no later than 14th February Call 01424 882412 or email [email protected]

Sunday 23 February - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Neville Barnett will lead the service. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, has a Eucharist Service today with a visiting Rector we are so grateful to all of them who are going to help as we start our interregnum. Contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s. I am sorry the gremlins were around in last weeks column for this area.

In Brede Village Hall there will be from 7.30am Strengths and Weights, followed at 5pm by Table Tennis anyone wanting to play just go along, then at 8.30am Circuit Training.

Monday 24 February Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. Come and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 25 February Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 26 February Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am. Then, at 2pm Brede Crafters meet followed at 6.15pm then at 7.30pm by HIIT all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 27 February All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. At 2pm Vocality the local singing for fun group, then Pilates at 6.30pm followed by Fitness at 7.30pm

Friday 28 February Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie and Rhiannon will be serving your teas today and Welshcakes will be available to purchase ahead of St David’s Day tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

Saturday 1 March St David’s Day, Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Happus, to all the Welsh people celebrating today. Hastings Welsh Society will be meeting at the Brickwall Hotel in Sedlescombe for their celebratory lunch.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message,Contact [email protected]

Thank you Rhiannon Oliver