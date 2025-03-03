Contact [email protected] We have decided that we will have Lent Lunches, all meals will be soup possibly with bread of some description and an apple for pudding, donations for the meal will be acceptable.

. Monday 10 March hosted by Judy 01424 882222 she would like to know as soon as possible too.Monday 17 March it is to be hosted by Deanne 01424 882573 Please contact her by the 8th March and no later. Monday 24 March I will be hosting the event so please contact me by 15th March on 01424 882037 or brede village voice @btinternet.com Our Last lent lunch is on Monday 31 March hosted once again by Judy 01424 882222 she would like to know by the 21st March as in all cases we need to know how many are coming as we need to go and buy the ingredients to make the soups etc. We also need know so we can accommodate people and cater for them. We do need to know any dietary requirements so please let us know at the time of booking. Just turning up is not an option, you do need to book. They are always fun, it is always delicious to have homemade soup and no doubt you will be surrounded by friends or acquaintances.

It has been so lovely to see and feel the warmth of the sun over the last week; it certainly lifts the spirit and makes it a joy to be in the garden working as it is not too hot. Not too long now and the daffodils around the Parish will be in bloom making it look like a special place to live which of course it is.

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pmFollowed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206The ‘Flexi Bus’ ESCC Enterprise. Bookings can be made on line, by using the app or by phone 01273 078203

he next date for the new class for Flower Arrangers will be Wednesday 2 April from 10am – 12 noon in the Rectory Brede. It will then continue to be monthly on the First Wednesday of the month please contact me for details.01424 882037 or turn up on the morning. We are doing a Design of a country from the Commonwealth- it has to be named, amazingly there are 52 Countries. If you are new to Flower arranging we will begin with whatever greenery and flowers that you bring, please do not forget your secateurs we have a stock of pots oasis and tape that is cheaply bought from me.

Friday 7 March Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. There you will find stalls to peruse, all different, all local. Then Ann and Eileen I will be serving your teas today. The Welshcakes last week were very popular and did not last long.

4 Charities Get Together Friday10:30 to 12:30 Coffee, cake, games, chat and companyUdimore Community Hall, TN31 6BBContact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 or Judy Edwards on 01424 88222 for more informationEveryone very welcome.Transport If you would like to come but transport is an issue we can arrangefor Flexibus to collect you. Contact Steve on 0770 217 3839 oremail him at: [email protected]

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

1pm an over 50’s exercise class in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat bowls, newcomers are welcome.

Sunday 9 March - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Neville Barnett will lead the service. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, has a Service today led by the congregation. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact for St George’s Brede is David Oliver 01424 882037. St Mary’s Udimore Church Warden is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

A Udimore Church Warden is needed if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Warden ASAP they he will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.At Brede Village Hall 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training 5pm Table Tennis.

Monday 10 March Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays. The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. Go and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 11 March Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga at with Rebecca 1.45 mixed ability yoga with Jodie at 7.30pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 12 March Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am. Then, at 2pm Brede Crafters meet followed at 6.15pm then at 7.30pm by HIIT all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Flower Arranging Class 10am – 12noon at the Rectory Brede anyone wishing to join needs to bring greenery, flowers and secateurs. We will have an enjoyable morning creating something lovely to adorn your home. Call 01424 882037 if you are interested.

Brede Mothers’ Union will be meeting at Sheila’s home at 2pm Please phone me if you are interested in joining us 01424 882037 We would welcome new members men and women all are welcome.

Thursday 13 march All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. At 2pm Vocality the local singing for fun group, then Pilates at 6.30pm followed by Fitness at 7.30pmLittle Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in our children’s corner and the Church.

Friday 14 March Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Jennifer & Annette will be serving your teas today.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam Tn31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver