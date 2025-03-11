I am so sorry some gremlins managed to come into the column last week, hopefully all sorted now.

Brede Village Voice

Very sad news Mary Berry Jones funeral has taken place and many Brede WI members attended as she was a much loved member and had also served on the committee for many years. Her son gave a wonderful Eulogy and here is some of what he said Margaret was born in Gibraltar as her father was stationed there with the admiralty. When she was young they moved back to the UK with her younger brother and both were placed in a Masonic School where the regime was very tough and the discipline was strict. The daily diet of prunes and cod liver oil did not meet with Margaret’s approval.

In the early 40’s she was evacuated to Nottingham to be fostered for the duration of the war, there was a portly women whose appearance frightened her and she kept her fingers crossed, unfortunately the women said ‘I will have her‘ and she was chosen. It was there she met her first husband and the children’s father. After the war years she returned to Orpington and took employment at Tip Top bakery as a telephonist It was there she met her first husband and the children’s father. From her son and daughter she eventually had four granddaughters and seven great grandchildren. Eventually she moved to Broad Oak with Peter her third husband to enjoy the peace and tranquility . They both loved nature, bird watching and walking Teddy the poodle through the woods. Margaret loved her garden and spent many a happy hour in her greenhouse. Margaret will be missed by many in the parish who knew her and of course her family who adored her, please pray for them all.

The Lent Lunches continue, all meals will be soup possibly with bread of some description and an apple for pudding, donations for the meal will be acceptable.

Monday 17 March it is to be hosted by Deanne 01424 882573 Please contact her by the 8th March and no later.

Monday 24 March I will be hosting the event so please contact me by 15th March on 01424 882037 or [email protected] as my bt account is difficult to access at the moment.

Our Last lent lunch is on Monday 31 March hosted once again by Judy 01424 882222 she would like to know by the 21st March as in all cases we need to know how many are coming as we need to go and buy the ingredients to make the soups etc. We also need know so we can accommodate people and cater for them. We do need to know any dietary requirements so please let us know at the time of booking. Just turning up is not an option, you do need to book. They are always fun, it is always delicious to have homemade soup and no doubt you will be surrounded by friends or acquaintances.

St George’s Brede flower arrangers will be arranging Lilies for Lent. If you would like one or some to remember a loved one, they will be £3 each. Your loved ones name will be entered into the book of remembrance. Please contact me either by phone 01424 882037 by email [email protected] or see me around the Parish.

On Sunday 16th March a new group is beginning at St George’s. Joanne Cosson is beginning Brede Dragons for primary aged school children. It will be based on messy church, starting at 10.45am and finishing at 11.45am Parents are very welcome to stay in fact they need to for the moment until the DBS comes back.

It has been so lovely to see and feel the warmth of the sun again over the last week; we have been able to make a worthwhile difference in our garden, it, all looks much more manageable now. At the moment, though I am trying to untangle the net surrounding the fruit cage from all the ivy that has crept around it. We would not bother necessarily but we are moving the fruit cage further towards the kitchen garden as it is will have more sunshine there and then hopefully will bear more fruit. The wonderful thing about good weather this time of year means you can make the garden straight so that you can sit and enjoy it in the summer month; that is if we are lucky enough to have good weather then too. Being outside also does one good, and any stress disappears, I am sure other gardeners find it the same.

Brede Mother’s Union is in need of more members to enable them carry out the services given to families. Mary Sumner began the movement; when families in her Parish were struggling she spoke to the clergy about what could be done to help. In the time when she spoke it was not very often heard of women speaking let alone to men other than her husband, she was very brave. They gave her the green light to enroll other women mainly well to do women who had money of their own. The movement is a far cry from what she started but the ethos is the same. We still help families who need the help. We have a Caravan at Winchelsea and Selsea in West Sussex both are poles apart . At Winchelsea the sea is very close only over the wall the caravan has a new veranda that holds a table and chairs the Caravan can hold 6 it has 3 bedrooms it is the quieter site for people who need calm. Whereas the caravan site at Selsea is vibrant noisy and good fun for families with teenagers, the project is called AFIA it is the Acronym for Away From It All. We also have CHAS (Conquest Adult support) Toiletry Bags are made up and delivered to Newington Ward when they are required. Also through the Chaplaincy Team, cakes are made and taken to the baby unit. Tea and cake are order of the day and for an hour patients can talk to Mothers union with complete confidence that nothing is said outside of those four walls, listening skills are essential for this project. We also make cake for the Citizenship Ceremonies that take place at the Town Hall in Hastings and also in Eastbourne. It is a very moving ceremony and everyone is so grateful for MU being there. Big on the radar at the moment is Domestic Abuse and how to stop it and help the people who have encountered it and educate people against it. Therefore you can understand why we need more people men and women to help or if you are not able to help physically to pray, prayer can be very positive. Please contact me if you would like to join us.

The next date for the new class for Flower Arrangers will be Wednesday 2 April from 10am – 12 noon in the Rectory Brede. It will then continue to be monthly on the First Wednesday of the month please contact me for details.01424 882037 or turn up on the morning. We will be doing something easy so that if you are new to Flower arranging it will not be daunting. We will begin with whatever greenery and flowers that you bring, please do not forget your secateurs we have a stock of pots oasis and tape that is cheaply bought from me.

Friday 16 March Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village

Hall. It was busy last week with Frenchman being there with his Pâté and selection of Cheeses. The inside stallholders with their myriad of local wares very varied from veg to beef and lamb, newly knitted garments, a sewing stall with cotton, silks and buttons to buy. Gary with the book stall with proceeds for the Church, Gill with her pastries and cakes another stall with homemade biscuits. Very often now we have to put up four tables for those having tea or coffee with biscuits This week you will have Ann and Eileen serving refreshments they were on the Rota for last week but swopped with Jenifer and Annette our new volunteers who did a wonderful job as do all the volunteers.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

Sunday 16 March - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Neville Barnett will lead the service. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, has a Service today at 9.30am led by Father Barry Carter the congregation are grateful to him. Following at 10.45am Brede Dragon’s .

Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact for St George’s Brede is David Oliver 01424 882037. St Mary’s Udimore Church Warden is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

A Udimore Church Warden is needed if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Warden ASAP they he will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

At Brede Village Hall 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training 5pm Table Tennis.

Monday 17 March St Patricks Day I hope all the Irish in the area have a wonderful day.

Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. The wonderful library has many books, take one in and swop for another , games, crafts, discussion and a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and

Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training 8pm Boot Camp

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 18 March Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Yoga with Rebecca 1.45pm, mixed ability yoga with Jodie at 7.30pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 19 March Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed by the 10.45am Fitness Class then at 6.15 pm Zumba with Charlotte. 7pm, Brede Village Hall meeting in the side room, all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Friendly Circle are meeting at the Broad Oak at 10.30am for their monthly coffee

morning. Anyone wishing to join please contact Carol our Secretary on 01424 883262

or me on 01424 882037

Thursday 20 March All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha.

National Trust talk about Dickensian Rochester at 2pm

Pilates at 6.30pm followed by Fitness at 7.30pm.

Little Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in our children’s corner and the Church.

Friday 21 March Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie & Pauline will be serving your teas today.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pmFollowed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206The ‘Flexi Bus’ ESCC Enterprise. Bookings can be made on line, by using the app or by phone 01273 078203

Sunday 30 March is Mothering Sunday the service at St George’s will be at 10am families are very welcome and children can give their mum a posy and the children can have some of Wendy’s cake which will be delicious. The service is very suitable for families and you will all know the hymns chosen.

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver