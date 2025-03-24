Monday 31 March Sadly I had to cancel the Lent lunch at our home on the 24th due to me double booking myself. Never mind there is a chance for you not only to taste my soup but soups from Wendy and Judy too on Monday 31st at the Rectory Brede in Waterworks Lane at 12 noon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brede Village Voice

Sunday 27 April The Friends of St George's Church Brede are holding a table sale at Brede Village Hall on Sunday 27 April, 10am to 12 noon. Stall holders please book your table in advance with Louise on 07791 383323. £10 per table. Set up from 9.45am."

User (UGC) Submitted

St George’s Brede flower arrangers will be arranging Lilies for Lent. If you would like one or some to remember a loved one, they will be £3 each. Your loved ones name will be entered into the book of remembrance. Please contact me either by phone 01424 882037 by email [email protected] or see me around the Parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next date for the new class for Flower Arrangers will be Wednesday 2 April from 10am – 12 noon in the Rectory Brede. It will then continue to be monthly on the First Wednesday of the month please contact me for details.01424 882037 or turn up on the morning. We will be doing something easy so that if you are new to Flower arranging it will not be daunting. We will begin with whatever greenery and flowers that you bring, please do not forget your secateurs we have a stock of pots oasis and tape that is cheaply bought from me.

Friday 28 MarchBrede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village

Hall and Car park Every 4th week The Cheeses and Paté. Inside There are many stalls with all manner of local goods from meat and vegetables to knitted garments and cushions and baskets. With Jams, marmalades and Glorious food consisting of baked edibles sausage rolls, quiches and ham pies. It is making my mouth drool as I am writing this because it is all delicious. At the hatch to the kitchen you will find biscuits and our volunteers Coco and Pauline ready to serve the drinks.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Broad Oak. The King Blues Band from 8.45pm to 11pm Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone Adrianne and Spencer 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book.

Both pubs are taking bookings for Mothering Sunday on the 30th so you will have to be quick if you haven’t already booked.

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Followed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206

The ‘Flexi Bus’ ESCC Enterprise. Bookings can be made on line, by using the app or by phone 01273 078203

Sunday 30 March- Mothering Sunday - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak are joining St Georges today therefore there is no service at Trinity today. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George’s Church Brede, htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk has a Mothering Sunday Service today at 10am led by Father Barry Carter the congregation are grateful to him. Following at 10.45am the Dragon’s Egg Hunt. It has proved very popular in the past so we hope to see lots of children with their mums and dads at the service, there are refreshments after the service before everyone can go out and hunt baby dragons I wonder who will be lucky enough to find their mummy dragon. £1 to enter the hunt for each person

Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help.The Church Warden contact for St George’s Brede is David Oliver 01424 882037. St Mary’s Udimore Church https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk Warden is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you.

A Udimore Church Warden is needed if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Warden ASAP they he will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

At Brede Village Hall 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training 5pm Table Tennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 31 March Meet on Mondaysat theTrinity Methodist Church2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays. The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. The wonderful library has many books, take one in and swop for another, games, crafts, discussion. Two weeks ago we met the new youth worker David and had a good natter about how we can benefit from him being in our Parish There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and

Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training 8pm Boot Camp

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 1 April Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mixed Ability Yoga with Rebecca 1.45pm, then mixed ability yoga with Jodie at 7.30pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 2 March Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed by the 10.45am Fitness Class then at 6.15 pm Zumba with Charlotte. 7pm, Brede Village Hall meeting in the side room, all in Brede Village Hall.

Flower Arranging Class 10am – 12noon at the Rectory in Waterworks Lane Brede anyone wishing to join needs to bring greenery, flowers and secateurs. We will have an enjoyable morning creating something lovely to adorn your home. Call 01424 882037 if you are interested or just turn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Mothers Union are meeting at 1.30pm in the Rectory Waterworks Lane Brede.

Thursday 3 April All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha.

National Trust talk about Dickensian Rochester at 2pm

Pilates at 6.30pm followed by Fitness at 7.30pm.

Little Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in our children’s corner and the Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 4 April Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie & Pauline will be serving your teas today.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

Saturday 5 April The Brede Giants will be in action from 10am to 4pm A great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker

will also be open. they have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in thier cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit."

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver