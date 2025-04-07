Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contact [email protected] The money raised for the lent lunches was £155.00 all the money raised is going to the Four Charities. Thank you everyone that supported this venture and to those who prepared the tables and offered different soups and bread followed by an apple. I think it was very worthwhile; it also gave time for a lot of chin wagging.

Sunday 27 April The Friends of St George's Church Brede are holding a table sale at Brede Village Hall, 10am to 12 noon. Stall holders please book your table in advance with Louise on 07791 383323. £10 per table. Set up from 9.45am."

Friday 11 AprilBrede Farmers Market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Car Park. On the latter you may find the Fish Stall and the Frenchman with his Pâté and selection of Cheeses. The plant man has not been around lately but with the weather warming up and plants on the move maybe he will be back soon.

Not always, but generally there are many stalls inside selling a plethora of local goods. Fruit, vegetables, meat, cakes, pastries, biscuits, jams, marmalades, needle crafted items, knitted items and Avon cosmetics. Therefore it is very diverse and well worth a visit ; where you may have refreshments served by our volunteers Judy and Vivien; all money taken goes to a charity of the volunteers choosing. Last month it was £300 to The Seaview project. Perhaps then, while a way the time talking to your family or friends, often there are local and Rother District Councillors and occasionally the Community Police call in, so that you can talk them too.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone Adrianne and Spencer 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book.

Sunday 13 April - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a service at 10.30am The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk The 9.30am Eucharist service this morning will be led by Reverend Jim Hobbs. St Mary’s Udimore service is at 11.15am Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact for St George’s Brede is David Oliver 01424 882037. St Mary’s Udimore Church https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk Warden is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you.

A Udimore Church Warden is needed if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Warden ASAP they he will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

At Brede Village Hall 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training 5pm Table Tennis.

Monday 14 April Meet on Mondaysat theTrinity Methodist Church2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays. The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. The wonderful library has many books, take one in and swop for another, games, crafts, discussion. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 8.30am9.15am Personal Trianing 10.15 am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. 11.15 Fitness Class. No afternoon classes it begins again at 6pm Strengths and

Weights, at 7pm Circuit Training and lastly 8pm Boot Camp. I am exhausted writing this goodness knows how exhausted the trainers and their clients feel.

All the children’s groups are shut for the holidays but will return after Easter. 1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 15 April Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed Ability Yoga with Rebecca 1.45pm, then mixed ability yoga with Jodie at 7.30pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 16 April Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed by the 10.45am Fitness Class then at 2pm it is Brede Women’s Institute Birthday meeting and Pete Allen will be telling them about Rocking the Silver Screen, How cinema learnt to twist and shout. It is an open meeting so men are invited as well as ladies to this possibly fascinating talk. This is followed at 6.15 pm Zumba with Charlotte.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Friendly Circle will be travelling to The Fish Farm for their coffee this morning, we will arrive at 10.30am chattering on the way and continuing when we arrive. If anyone would like to join us please phone Carol on 01424 883262 or me on 01424 882037

Thursday 17 April Maundy Thursday All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha.

Not this week back after Easter Little Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in our children’s corner and the Church.

Rye & District National Trust have their meeting at 2pm in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 18 April Good Friday Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

Saturday 19 April Holy Saturday All Saints Church, Beckley are holding a Messy Easter at 2pm

Sunday 20 April Easter Sunday I wish all the readers a very Happy Easter there will be a Dragon Egg Hunt at St George’s Brede Followingthe service at 10.45am this has proved very popular in the past so we hope to see lots of children with their mums and dads at the service as the Dragon hunt can start at the conclusion of the service, there are refreshments after the service before everyone can go out and hunt baby dragons I wonder who will be lucky enough to find their mummy dragon. £1 to enter the hunt for each person. There will also be creative things for children to do in the Church and there will also be Easter biscuits with the drinks.

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver