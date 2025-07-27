I have realized there is no problem with the column as I made a mistake with dates and all is good. August is generally quiet as many groups stop and take a breather before beginning again in September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brede Village Voice

The weather wasn’t too bad on Saturday for all the events happening. Some of the Hastings Welsh society enjoyed their picnic in the park. The little ones of a nursery school were having a great time at their leaver’s party. The dinky little children are off to primary school. I always think those off to primary school look so tiny in their uniform but of course it is the same for all going up into new schools. Our grandson is going into secondary school and he said to me ‘I know I shall be the shortest and small compared to those in the 10th or 11th year. I am sure when you are all settled there will be new friends on the horizon and maybe you will find some of the subjects interesting.

The Parish Council prize giving at the Village Hall was well supported with lots of people turning up, although not all winners did. They enjoyed tea and cakes supplied by Tracy the Clerk and we were grateful to Annette for helping in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

The open garden in aid of Hastings Twin Town Association also went very well Gary thought about 90 people turned up and he said he was run off his feet making tea for everyone. He did not mind as they raised about £400. Absolutely terrific!

Friday 1 August Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be in full swing at 10am , it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon within that time there is plenty of time to do the shopping and have a natter with the stall holders before settling down with a tea or coffee able offered by the Volunteers. Thanks to everyone buying teas and coffees so far this year it has enabled us to finish giving £1,500 for the all weather path in recreation ground. It is of course going to cost a lot more than that. We have also given £500 to the Sea view project that helps the homeless and latterly £450 to the PTA at Brede School who are raising money for the Duke Awards and they would like all the children in the school achieve it. Back to the Farmers market most of the stall holders have returned from their holidays therefore the hall is full once more of stalls with the Fish and Frenchman in the car park. If you stay for refreshments and we hope you do, they are ably served to you by our band of fantastic volunteers, this week’s volunteers will be Maggie helped by Louise I am most grateful to her as it should have been me doing the refreshments with Maggie today.

4 Charities Get Together Friday10:30 to 12:30 Coffee, cake, games, chat and company Udimore Community Hall, TN31 6BBContact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 or Judy Edwards on 01424 88222 for more information Everyone very welcome.Transport If you would like to come but transport is an issue we can arrange for Flexibus to collect you. Contact Steve on 0770 217 3839 or email him at: [email protected]

Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 2 August The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. They were worthy of The Brede Shield on Saturday, very well done to you all. It is a great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in their cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit."

Sunday 3 August The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore no service today. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help.The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

There is no service at St George’s Brede as both they and Udimore will be at the Benefice service in Peasmarsh Church it begins at 10am. Everyone is welcome to attend, it is followed by coffee within the Church .

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either ofthe Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please Note the Services for August throughout the Benefice they begin on -

3rd10:00 St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Peasmarsh

10th 10:00All Saints, Beckley

17th 10:00St Mary’s Church, Udimore

24th 09:30St George’s, Church Brede

Note. 9:30 start as it is the Flower Festival weekend

31st 10:00All Saints, Beckley

In Brede Village Hall 7.30am Fitness Class, 8.30 Circuit Training,

Monday 4 august classes today in Brede Village Hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 5 August Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

The deadline for ordering flowers for the flower festival is today, if you want me to order them for you.

Wednesday 6 August Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then, Zumba at 6.15pm and lastly Fitness at 7.30pm.

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Come4Coffee every Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 7 August All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. And following Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 8 August Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Ann will be will be serving the refreshments. If anyone would like to volunteer please get in touch with me as Ann does it on her own at moment. While our friend Eileen is not very well.

Mothers’ Union members will be converging on Battle where all are invited to share in a service for Mary Sumner the founder of the worldwide organization. It will be followed by a picnic in the grounds or the Church room, Banners will be paraded.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 9th August Step Back in Time is on this weekend at Horns Cross. For those of you not au fit, you can find it off the a 28 turn left as if going to Staplecross. If coming from the Staplecross area head for Northiam Horns Cross is in the middle.

Mothers’ Union members will be converging on Battle where all are invited to share in a service for Mary Sumner the founder of the worldwide organization. It will be followed by a picnic in the grounds or the Church room, Banners will be paraded.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver