Brede Village Voice

What a wonderful Sunday with the weather, the Benefice service in Beckley was well supported. Next week it is in St Mary’s Udimore everyone is welcome to attend at 10am. The week after is bank holiday weekend and the Benefice service will be held at St George’s Brede at 9.30am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How wonderful to be able to sing and pray between beautiful arrangements with the perfume of the flowers pervading the air the service will be taken by Reverent Liz Varley at 9.30am once again all are welcome. Coffees after the service will be served at the Scout Hut where all the refreshments are for the duration of the Flower Festival.

Every day the flower displays will be on show depicting Children’s books, Grannies Attic, Books and plants will be found in and around the Church room the Grand Raffle will be outside the porch. There will be an added attraction of hunt for the Church mice (not real).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, August 23, Kids Craft 10am – 12 noon BBQ 12pm to 1pm the refreshments go on longer and if weather permitting a Tiger Moth Fly past is scheduled for 1pm to 1.30pm Story telling with Peter Duncan ( Blue Peter presenter and Ex Chief Scout) 2pm to 4pm An exhibition of Rare first edition children’s books will be on display 2.30pm – 3.30pm on Sunday too

Your World

Sunday 24th Pizza from Gary Skipsey is 12pm to 2pm

Circus Brighton 2pm to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday The primary school’s PTA Dressing Up 10am to 12noon. Take your teddies for a Teddy Bear Picnic, a story and then do art with Mary-lyn Durrell 12pm to 2pm PTA making a glass bouquet 2pm to 4pm PTA decorating a biscuit all day. It will be a weekend of so much fun for families and their children.

This will be St George’s biggest fundraiser, please support it, as the church is a wonderful ancient building that requires so much TLC that cost so much money.

Many people from all over the world visit the church some looking for relative’s graves, others just go in because they love old churches, others go to be married, have christenings. In St George’s there is often concerts, and always the first Thursday of December 7.30pm Cranbrook Town Band come to play the charity concert and the money raised is split between the Royal British legion and the Church. If anyone has an idea for another fundraiser it would be welcomed please contact the Church Warden or me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on over the bank holiday in Brede Village Hall you will find the painting for pleasure groups Art Exhibition it is open every day 10am to 4pm.

On Bank holiday Monday The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. It is a great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table.

Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in their cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit."

There is so much going on over the bank holiday weekend in Brede all of it is free but donations of course are always welcome. We also have new equipment on our recreation ground so there is an opportunity to take a picnic there over the next week and for the very tiny children there is something there for you now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parish Council have been working hard to obtain funding for different things going on in the recreation ground the next big thing will be the all weather path around the equipment which will give greater access to those in wheelchairs, pushing prams or pushchairs anyone who found it difficult crossing the grass.

Then it will be the big one, the new pavilion. Everyone will have the opportunity to see the plans when the council receive them it has been a very long process to get even here.

Friday, August 15 - Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be in full swing at 10am, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon within that time there is plenty of time to do the shopping and have a natter with the stall holders before settling down with a tea or coffee able offered by the volunteers, Judy and Vivien will be offering refreshments today.

Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go online https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188.

Sunday, August 17 - The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore is hosting the Benefice service today at 10am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no service at St George’s Brede, Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Please Note the Services for August throughout the Benefice they are -

17th 10am, St Mary’s Church, Udimore.

24th 9:30am, St George’s, Church Brede.

Note. 9:30am start as it is the Flower Festival weekend.

31st 10am, All Saints, Beckley.

In Brede Village Hall 7.30am Fitness Class, 8.30 Circuit Training,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, August 18 - classes today in Brede Village Hall begin at 8.30am -9.30am with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.

There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690.

Tuesday, August 19 - Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Line Dancing 6.30pm – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen.

Wednesday, August 20 - Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30am Fitness class. Then Zumba at 6.15pm and lastly Fitness at 7.30pm.

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Come4Coffee every Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company.

Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, August 21 - All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. And following Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Flower arranging will be taking place in St George’s

Friday, August 22 - Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Jennifer and Annette will be will be serving the refreshments. If anyone would like to volunteer please get in touch with me

More flower arrangers will be at the Church today arranging their flowers then at 6pm the florists and husbands/ partners and those helping on the stalls are invited to come to a reception where there will be finger food and a drink to thank you all for your hard work.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message. Thank you.