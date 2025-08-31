Brede Village Voice

The weather was so kind for our 46th Flower Festival many people came and viewed the displays 43 in all, done by the amazing flower arrangers depicting children’s books. We had children as young as 4, 9 and 11 arranging this year and everyone’s including theirs were fantastic.

We had wonderful comments one being ‘I am never disappointed when I come to Brede.’ We were grateful to Mr Peter Duncan for reading a book to those assembled on Saturday and Prue Thurston on Monday. The audience loved the Brighton Circus and the things that Brede PTA were doing. The refreshments in the Scout Hut were being relished by those who partook and there were many who did.

The final amount made over the weekend was about £7,700 it will help to keep our beautiful Church in good condition. A great big Thank you! to all those who helped in any capacity, and to all our visitors too it was a marvelous achievement. As I printed in an earlier column we need an army to help with the flower festival, we did have a lot of help but we could have done with more help. If you are available next year at bank holiday, please contact me, we will also require help for the Christmas Tree festival and the Thursday when Cranbrook Town Band come. Thank you to all our visitors too. With the Art Exhibition in the Village Hall over the 3 days and the Giants of Brede on Bank Holiday Monday I sincerely hope you enjoyed yourselves in our Parish.

The Christmas Tree Festival Theme is Nursery Rhymes I look forward to hearing from you if you wish to put a tree in the Church. Phone 01424 882037 or email me. I have a new email address [email protected]

Brede Mothers’ Union met in The Church Room at 1.30pm last week. Please contact me, if you are interested in joining our Branch and if it is not Brede I can put you in touch with Branch Leaders in other places such as Battle, Rye or further afield as I am also the Mothers’ Union Bexhill District Chairman and able to do this; I do hope you can consider joining us.

Friday 6 september Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be in full swing at 10am, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon. Outside is Botterills Fish stand where you can buy freshly caught fish. Inside there are all kinds of stalls, pretty cards and cushions, knitted items, biscuits, pies, quiches, fruit and veg, Lamb and Beef sales sometimes wild boar everyone selling their local wares for you to peruse. There is plenty of time to do the shopping and have a natter with the stall holders before settling down with a tea or coffee, we welcome back Judy and Gary will be offering refreshments today.

4Charities Operating under the charitable status of the Church of England www.4charities.net Every First Friday of the month Drop In Friday for a Coffee, Chat, Games, Refreshments – and Company in Udimore Community Hall, TN31 6BB Free – but donation gratefully accepted. Contact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 for more information. Transport available through FlexiBus. Contact Steve Edwards on 0770 217 3839 or email him [email protected] to arrange it.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall.

Short mat Bowls will return on 19th September at a new time 4pm to 6pm please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining, you can be sure of a warm welcome.

The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 6 September The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. It is a great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in their cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit."

Sunday 7 August The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church will have a service at 11.15am. The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St George’s Church Brede will have a family service at 9.30am followed by a PCC meeting. They are also looking for young people that play instruments in order to form a band for the services once a month.

St George’s Church Brede are looking for people who play stringed instruments, wind and percussion including piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid his number is below.

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you.

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk,

Clubs are beginning to return now, there have been some changes, therefore please read carefully.

Monday 8 September classes today in Brede Village 9.30.am Fitness Class, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays it has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm also not there today. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.Usually if you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Tuesday 9 September Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga with Rebecca at 1pm then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Flower Arranging Class 7pm – 9pm at our home 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road until we see how many are interested, if it is popular then we will move to the Trinity Methodist Church anyone wishing to join needs to bring greenery, flowers and secateurs. We will have an enjoyable evening creating something lovely to adorn your home. Call 01424 882037 or email [email protected] if you are interested please.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 10 September Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am,

WI is at 2pm the subject this afternoon will be Little Gate Farm, Support Employment. (helping adults and children with learning disabilities and autism.) The Speaker is Mary Soul. Following at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte. Then the HIIT Fitness Class 7.30pm

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Come4CoffeeThere is Village Hall every Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 11 September All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. 9.45am Jazz exercise and Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness.

Brede Farmers Market opens at 10am in Brede Village Hall.

Over 50’s fitness class 1pm

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

email me, [email protected] or bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver