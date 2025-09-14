Brede Village Voice

We seem to be whizzing through the months at an alarming speed. It seems ages since we were planning for the Flower Festival. Now we are planning for Follow the Star and the Christmas Tree Festival.

Now we are planning for Follow the Star and the Christmas Tree Festival. If you are a group in the Parish who wish to have a tree in the Church promoting your group and with our theme Nursery Rhymes then please contact me [email protected] or phone 01424 882037 ASAP

The rain lashing down has done a good job of cleaning my car and the plants look perkier. The runner beans have loved it and I have been picking really long ones. We have some for dinner but the spare ones have gone in the freezer as did the plums and now the apples. They never keep well in storage so I find it best to freeze them. Beans, I open freeze before putting in a bag, it helps keeping them separate. In our new freezers they keep for a good while although most of ours are finished by Easter.

Sister Liz had a good send off from the Benefice last Sunday. Peasmarsh Church was full including the choir conducted by Lois Benton, Duncan Reid accompanied on the organ. It was an evensong evening and the guest preacher Bradley Smith; (Chair of the Prayer Book Society.) did a very good sermon. We did learn quite a bit about the English Prayer Book and its importance to young people today many of whom have taken up going to Church because of it. He also talked about Sister Liz and what she had achieved in a short time. We wished her well with her move to Leicestershire and hoped she would have a brilliant next chapter of her life.

Friday 19 September Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be in full swing at 10am, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon. I would like to thank Ann for standing in to do teas at very short notice. Sadly the two who should have been doing it were unable to do the teas last week as both Coco and Judy have health problems at the moment; hopefully they both will be back with us soon. We are pleased Jane – Ann is back with us after her spell away. That is why we require more volunteers for the teas. If you cannot do it regularly every 8th week you may like to be an ad hoc helper, so that our regular volunteers do not need to do an extra shift when someone is taken ill or away. The stall holders will be pleased to see new people; there are regular customers who go every week as they know they are onto a good thing. Quite a few stay for tea or coffee. On September 26th Maggie and I will be doing teas and it will also be a McMillan coffee morning, all money that day will go to McMillan. There will be cakes to buy either to have with your coffee or to take away, please come and support us.

Over 50’s exercise class with Lucy at 1pm in Brede Village Hall.

Short mat Bowls returns this evening at a new time 4pm to 6pm in Brede Village hall please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining, you can be sure of a warm welcome

The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Sunday 21 September The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church will not have a service today as it is a Benefice service in Brede at 10am. The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St George’s Church Brede will have a Benefice service at 10am (Please note the time change) it will be taken by Arch Deacon Martin and there will be an Eucharist.

St George’s Church are also looking for young people that play instruments in order to form a band for the services once a month. They are looking for people who play stringed instruments, wind and percussion including piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid his number is below.

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you. St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Monday 22 September classes today in Brede Village 9.30.am Fitness Class, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays it has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm also not there today. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.Usually if you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Tuesday 23 September Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga with Rebecca at 1pm then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Brede Parish Council at 7.30pm in the Side Room; public are welcome.

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 24 September Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, Brede Crafters meet at 11am - 4pm. Following at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte. Then the HIIT Fitness Class 7.30pm

Brede Village Hall Committee meeting 6.45pm. to 8.15pm in the Side Room

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Welcome Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 25 September All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. 9.45am Jazz exercise and Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness.

Friday 26 SeptemberBrede Farmers Market opens at 10am in Brede Village Hall.

Over 50’s fitness class 1pm

Short mat Bowls 4pm please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver