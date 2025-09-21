Brede Village Voice

Now we are planning for Follow the Star and the Christmas Tree Festival at St George’s Church Brede. If you are a group in the Parish who wish to have a tree in the Church promoting your group and with our theme Nursery Rhymes then please contact me [email protected] or phone 01424 882037 ASAP

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Giants begin again on Thursday 9 October for parents and toddlers from 9.30am to 10.30am in St George’s Church Brede.

Brede Design with Flowers our second session is on Tuesday 14th October we will be doing an arrangement with a candle. At the moment we are meeting at 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road TN31 6EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 26 September Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be open at 10am, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon. Within is a myriad of stalls selling local fare. Maggie and I will be doing teas in aid of the MacMillan coffee morning, all money that day will go to MacMillan. There will be cakes to buy, either to have with your coffee or to take away, please come and support us.

Community Matters

Over 50’s exercise class with Lucy at 1pm in Brede Village Hall.

Short mat Bowls returns this evening at a new time 4pm to 6pm in Brede Village hall please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining, you can be sure of a warm welcome

The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Sunday 28 September The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church service today is it is at 11.15am. The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George’s Church Brede will have a Family Eucharist Service at 9.30am it will be taken by Rev Barry Carter.

St George’s Church are looking for young people who play stringed instruments, wind, percussion, piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid his number is below. It is hoped they can make up a band to play once a month for the service.

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you. St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Table Tennis 5.30pm in Brede Village hall

Monday 29 September classes today in Brede Village 9.30.am Fitness Class, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays it has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm also not there today. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.Usually if you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Tuesday 30 September Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga with Rebecca at 1pm then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Brede Parish Council at 7.30pm in the Side Room; public are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 1 October Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, Following at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte. Then the HIIT Fitness Class 7.30pm

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Welcome Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 2 October All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. 9.45am Jazz exercise and Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 3 October Brede Farmers Market opens at 10am in Brede Village Hall. Followed by Over 50’s fitness class at 1pm then Short Mat Bowls 4pm please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

4 Charities Drop In Friday Coffee, Chat, Games, Refreshments – and Company Udimore Community Hall, TN31 6BB Free – but donation gratefully accepted Contact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 for more information. Transport Available through FlexiBus. Contact Steve Edwards on 0770 217 3839 or email [email protected] to arrange. There is no charge for the transport if you hold a Concessionary Bus pass or £4 www.4charities.net

Short mat Bowls at a new time 4pm to 6pm in Brede Village hall please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

Saturday 4 October Northiam Bonfire Night

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver