Brewing up a storm in Swan Walk for Fairtrade Fortnight!

Fairtrade Horsham were “Brewing It Fair” in Swan Walk highlighting the injustices faced by tea farmers. Tea is the UK’s favourite drink, but the farmers who pick and grow the tea we drink are not getting a fair deal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Fairtrade Horsham event in Swan Walk on Saturday September 27th children (and some adults!) took part in a fun Tea Supply Chain game which demonstrated this, moving a tea leaf, a toy truck, a 2p coin and other items into the correct order. Success was rewarded with a Fairtrade chocolate lollipop, generously provided by the Co-Op. Only about 2 pence from the price you pay for a box of teabags goes to the tea farmers and pickers.

Co-Op Stores are a huge supporter of Fairtrade and they partnered with Fairtrade Horsham for this event, generously providing free Fairtrade chocolate lollipops and free Fairtrade bananas, and generally spreading the Fairtrade message. The Co-Op sells a wide range of Fairtrade products, from well-known items like Fairtrade tea and coffee to lesser-known Fairtrade products such as Fairtrade flowers and wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By buying Fairtrade products you ensure that farmers and workers are treated fairly and that they get a fair price for their product. For example thanks to Fairtrade, tea picker Saritha Kumari can send her children to a school where they receive free tuition and meals. Thanks to the Fairtrade Premium, which is paid to all Fairtrade workers, Saritha has been able to build a safe home, save money and support her wider family.

Fairtrade Horsham ask shoppers to "Brew It Fair!"

Lots of busy shoppers took the time to stop by and chat about Fairtrade. And 79 people signed a petition asking the government to “Brew It Fair” and stand with the people behind the tea we drink, by introducing a law requiring UK businesses to uphold human rights and protect the environment. You can sign the petition here: https://action.fairtrade.org.uk/page/171071/petition/1?ea.tracking.id=landing_page_button

Fairtrade Horsham’s message is clear: Always “Brew it Fair” by looking for the Fairtrade mark when you buy your teabags!