Bridging generations: St Leonards nursery children bring joy to care home residents

This unique partnership between young and old is more than just a visit—it’s an opportunity for both generations to share stories, smiles, and experiences that benefit everyone involved. The children bring boundless energy, sparking fond memories and lifting spirits, while the Crest House residents provide wisdom, kindness, and a sense of belonging that enriches young minds.

“We provide a variety of different activities at Crest House, but the nursery visits are always a firm favourite. We’ve seen firsthand how these interactions boost well-being,” says Lily, Crest House Manager, “The joy on our residents’ faces when they engage with the children is priceless.”

A Partnership That Inspires

The team at Bears House is equally passionate about the benefits of intergenerational socialisation. Simone, Manager at Bear’s House Nursery, shared her thoughts on the experience:

“Visiting Crest House is always a pleasure. It’s such a warm, welcoming place, where the residents are truly cared for and engaged in a vibrant community. Watching the children and residents interact is magical and children gain confidence and empathy. The residents light up with joy, sharing stories and enjoying the energy that little ones bring. It’s a bond that benefits both generations in such a meaningful way.”

Studies show that intergenerational socialisation enhances emotional health, reduces loneliness in older adults, and helps young children develop empathy and confidence. Activities such as singing, arts and crafts, and storytelling sessions create meaningful moments that last far beyond the visit.

At Crest House Care Home, we believe in the power of connection. If you’re interested in learning more about our community and how we bring people together, visit www.cresthousecare.co.uk or call 01424 436 229.

