Brighton and Hove learning disability charity campaigns against cuts

Speak Out's self-advocates with lived experience of learning disability continue to campaign against cuts to disability benefits.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speak Out's Link Group attended one of the government's online consultation events about the proposed changes to DWP benefits and employment along with the Grace Eyre Ambassadors.

Self-advocates spoke up for themselves and others who will be affected by the changes the government is proposing. The consultation is really narrow and focused on employment, but we have written to our MPs again to let them know that cutting disability benefits is a really bad idea.

Self-advocates were supported to write their views:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self advocates from local learning disability charities Speak Out and Grace Eyre after they attended an online consultation session on benefit cuts

'PIP is a recognition of how much more expensive and difficult life can be when you live with a disability, as is the health element of Universal Credit. It is not connected to somebody’s ability to work. Speak Out is for adults with learning disabilities – a lot of our people receive PIP (or the legacy benefit/s it will eventually replace).

We use this money to cover things like: warmer socks for Reynaud's flare-ups, more heating, paying for bills, travel to activities to socialise, food out or takeaways when we don’t have support to cook, general daily life, lightweight equipment that is easier to lift, special tints for our glasses to stop getting overstimulated, and wheelchair parts and mobility aids.

A lot of our people would identify as having a mild or moderate learning disability. This is the type of person who you might be excluding from receiving PIP in the future. As we understand it, they might not score a ‘4’ or above in the PIP assessment, but the cumulative impact their learning disability affects every aspect of their life, every day, to be as much of an impairment. The impact of a learning disability will effectively have the same impact on their lives as if they were to have a significant impairment in one individual area. Especially if people do not get the right support. And, unfortunately, with our local authority having to repeatedly cut their social care budget (last year by approximately £9 million, £4.5 million the year before), this group of people often do not receive any support, let alone the right support.'

Speak Out self-advocates will continue campaigning against benefit cuts that affect some of the most vulnerable members of our community.