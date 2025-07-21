Brighton artists 'The Postman' to unveil largest mural yet in support of new Sussex cancer centre

Acclaimed Brighton street artists The Postman have announced a landmark partnership with My Charity, University Hospitals Sussex, to create a major new public artwork surrounding the construction site of the New Sussex Cancer Centre.

Stretching across more than 60 metres along Eastern Road, the expansive mural will be composed of over 50 individual panels and is set to debut this autumn. This commission marks the largest project to date for The Postman, a duo known internationally for their striking pop-art style and street paste-up installations.

The artwork will wrap around the hoardings of the multi-million-pound Cancer Centre being built at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. The artists have embraced a new creative direction for the project, departing from their usual portrait-driven work in favour of a nature-inspired theme aimed at uplifting and energising the community.

“This commission is one of our most exciting and ambitious projects to date,” said a spokesperson from The Postman. “We believe art has the power to positively impact mental wellbeing, and by focusing on colour, joy, and emotional connection, we hope this mural brings a moment of uplift and positivity to everyone who passes by.”

Steve Crump OBE, Director of Charities and Voluntary Services at University Hospitals Sussex, welcomed the collaboration as a milestone for the charity’s work: “At My Charity we're delighted to be working with The Postman on this once-in-a-lifetime venture that will see their iconic art used to both transform space and raise vital funds.”

In addition to creating the mural, The Postman will release limited edition prints and merchandise based on the project. Sections of the mural will later be auctioned, with proceeds supporting My Charity’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services across the county.

Since forming in 2018, The Postman have gained recognition for their vibrant public art, collaborating with high-profile names including Noel Gallagher and the Bob Marley Foundation, while exhibiting internationally in galleries such as London’s Saatchi Gallery.

This collaboration signals a fresh chapter for My Charity, formed in 2023 to support seven NHS hospitals and health centres across Sussex. Recent investments have included state-of-the-art robotic surgery technology, new maternity and diagnostic equipment, and enhanced wellbeing spaces for NHS staff.

The New Sussex Cancer Centre, scheduled for completion in 2029, will be nearly five times larger than its predecessor and will bring together essential cancer services under one roof.

The mural unveiling this autumn is expected to be a landmark moment for the local community, celebrating the power of public art to inspire, connect, and drive meaningful change.

For more information on how to support the project or get involved with My Charity, visit My Charity, University Hospitals Sussex or The Postman’s official site.