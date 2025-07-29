Brighton Backgammon UK Team Champions 2025

Brighton Backgammon Club has just won the UK Federations Club team championship in York

Brighton Backgammon triumphant in York.

Brighton Backgammon Premier League A, Crowned National Backgammon Club Champions 2025

Brighton’s Backgammon local club entered two teams in the UK Backgammon Federations, National team championship held for the second year running at Derwent College, University of York campus over the weekend of 26–27 July.

The two five-player squads navigated a fiercely competitive field of 31 elite teams from all across the UK, including powerhouses from London, Cambridge, Kent, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Edinburgh, and the host region's North East Backgammon Association (NEBA).

After a full day of five-point group qualifying match rounds, both Brighton teams made it through to the last 16 knockout stages, Brighton B failed to progress further however the A team emerged victorious, defeating Manchester in a hard fought final securing the Phil Tutchings trophy and national title.

Brighton’s A team also came runners up last year in 2024 with the B team winning the Consolation Plate event (for those who didn’t qualify for last 16)

“It was a team effort from start to finish,” said Mike Grabsky, team captain. “Every player contributed wins when it mattered. We’ve all worked hard at our game over the past few years and this result shows that Brighton belongs at the top level of UK backgammon.”

The winning team — Chris Jones, Paul Statter, Mike Grabsky, Jude Le Patourel and Dan Rovira showed consistency and composure throughout the day. Their win adds further prestige to Brighton's rapidly growing league, regular club nights, and international tournament hosting credentials.

A celebratory photo of Brighton A holding the championship trophy captures the moment their hard work and discipline paid off — a proud milestone for the BBPL and the city they represent.

Brighton Backgammon Club has built a strong track record over the past 5 years with many team, Doubles and individual successes at both national and international events.

The tournament was run for the UK Backgammon Federation (UKBGF) in partnership with NEBA, attracting some of the country’s strongest talent to York. Saturday’s individual warm-up tournament drew nearly 100 advanced and intermediate players, while Sunday’s team event provided a showcase of club-level skill and camaraderie.

The event comes south next year to be hosted by East Kent Backgammon Club in Canterbury 2026

If anyone is interested in playing or even learning as a beginner please get in contact with the club and come and enjoy playing the oldest board game in the world.

Media contact: Tim Parfitt

Telephone: 07976264260

Website: Brightonsummeropen.com/BBPL

Instagram: brighton_backgammon_pl

Facebook: Brighton Backgammon Premier League