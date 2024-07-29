Brighton-based Ansvar recognised for charity and carbon reduction initiatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton-based Ansvar Insurance has been shortlisted in two national awards – The Charity Times Awards and the National Sustainability Awards.

The Charity Times Awards celebrate the people, charities and businesses that work in and support the charity sector. As a leading provider of insurance solutions for the charity, not-for-profit, care and faith sectors, Ansvar has been recognised in the ‘Corporate National Partnership of the Year with a Financial Institution’ category, for its collaboration with The Talk About Trust.

The Talk About Trust is dedicated to educating and safeguarding young people aged 11-25 about the risks associated with alcohol, cannabis, vaping, and other substances. Ansvar has been working with the charity for over 11 years, and through this support, The Talk About Trust has been able to deliver early intervention programmes and resources to over 4,500 schools and youth organisations nationwide.

In addition to providing funding, Ansvar also facilitates networking opportunities and offers considered advice, mentoring, and workshops to help strengthen the impact The Talk About Trust can have on vulnerable youth groups.

The National Sustainability Awards celebrate innovative and impactful initiatives that demonstrate a commitment to building a more sustainable and better future.

Ansvar has been shortlisted in the ‘Carbon Reduction Project’ category, for its relocation from Eastbourne to a BREEAM-rated Excellent office in Brighton. This move significantly reduced the company's environmental impact, cutting total energy usage by 71.29% and carbon emissions by 79.53% (as per EPC) compared to its old office which accounted for 20% of the Benefact Group’s gas emissions.

The relocation also contributed to a 54% reduction in staff commuting emissions, with most employees now using public transport. This initiative supports the Group’s goals of eliminating historic carbon impact by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2040.

Martyn Fletcher, Deputy Managing Director at Ansvar, commented: “We are proud to have been recognised in both the Charity Times Awards and the National Sustainability Awards. Through our collaboration with The Talk About Trust, we have helped the charity to make a positive difference in the lives of young people, while our recent relocation to a BREEAM-rated Excellent office underscores our commitment to sustainability.

"These nominations reflect our, and the Benefact Group’s, dedication to driving positive change in the community and for the environment.”