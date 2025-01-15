Brighton charity The Sussex Beacon announces new direction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton-based HIV charity The Sussex Beacon has announced a restructure of its service provision, effective April 2025.

Care for people who live with HIV has changed immeasurably in recent decades. Earlier diagnosis and the introduction of effective anti-retroviral treatments helps people live healthy lives, with HIV now considered a long-term condition.

In response, The Sussex Beacon will be working to move elements of its nursing provision into the community, alongside services already provided. This new model will complement the existing Community Services Team and the high-quality support that they provide across Sussex to people living with HIV, their families and friends.

This will mean that The Sussex Beacon’s Inpatient Unit will cease to operate in its current form, in line with services in other areas of high prevalence which have already moved away from Inpatient support to community HIV teams in people’s own homes. All other Sussex Beacon services remain unaffected by this change.

The Sussex Beacon

NHS Sussex recognises the value of the clinical offer that The Sussex Beacon’s Inpatient Unit has provided since the Beacon was founded in the early 1990s and is committed to working with The Sussex Beacon, to consider what this new model of care could look like in collaboration with other system partners. This will coincide with the publication of the government’s new HIV Action Plan, due in the summer.

Commenting on the announcement, The Sussex Beacon’s CEO Rachel Brett said “The Sussex Beacon was established by the community 32 years ago in response to the AIDS crisis and we have led the way in providing HIV care and support. As a charity we are aware of that people will be saddened by this news as they reflect on the people we have cared for and continue to care for. However, after a review of HIV services NHS Sussex concluded that a community based clinical model is in keeping with current best practice. We are embracing this new chapter and model of clinical delivery to consolidate our future delivery.

We are very proud of our charity’s heritage and the role our amazing staff have played in caring for those living with HIV. The Sussex Beacon continues to be indebted to our wonderfully supportive community who have stood shoulder to shoulder with us since our foundation.’’

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex said “We are looking forward to working with The Sussex Beacon, and other system partners, to consider how people living with HIV can receive the best possible care.

“Improved treatments and outcomes mean a community-based approach is now the most effective way to support those living with the condition, and we will be in line with similar areas across the country to follow best practice and provide care and services in this way.

“The Sussex Beacon has a vital and valued role in the city and together with their experienced team, we will work with wider health and care services to ensure that people across our communities can continue to reach the services they need, and their family and friends.”