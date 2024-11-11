Brighton Dome hosts star-studded graduation ceremony

The Brighton Dome served as backdrop to a glittering graduation ceremony for BIMM University’s Performers College last week, bringing together more than 500 graduates of the creative arts and a trio of prominent industry figures to mark the achievements of the Class of 2024.

The two-part ceremony celebrated graduates from BIMM Music Institute, the Institute for Contemporary Theatre (ICTheatre, now part of Performers College), and Screen and Film School (now part of MetFilm School).

The graduates, representing diverse fields including music, performing arts, and filmmaking, received their diplomas in a packed auditorium.

Adding a touch of celebrity and industry insight, the event featured addresses from three influential figures:

Alan McGee, founder of Creation Records and the legendary music executive behind acts like Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus and Mary Chain, delivered inspiring words to the music graduates. McGee, celebrated for his lasting impact on British music, encouraged the next generation saying: “If you do anything with music, you've just got to keep going. It's 50 percent doing the job, but the other 50 percent of it is you. You've got to be a decent person.

“If you can try and do the job and not lose yourself to the music industry, you're going to be all right.”

Adam Garcia, Olivier Award-nominated performer known for his roles across film, television, and West End productions, inspired the performing arts graduates. Currently starring in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Garcia addressed the graduates, he told them: “Be strong and bold, even if it's a wrong choice. Be committed to who you are and what you do and be directable.

“You've chosen to be artists, you've chosen to be creators, and we all await what you will produce, what experiences you will share with everyone, and the impact you will have with the stories you tell.”

For the film school graduates, award-winning documentary filmmaker Michele D'Acosta, recognised among the 50 most influential People of Colour in British Television, shared her wisdom. Known for her work on the acclaimed documentary Biggie & Tupac, D’Acosta emphasised the importance of authenticity in storytelling, she said: “The power of storytelling doesn't come from technical mastery alone, it comes from the commitment to empathy, authenticity, and lifelong learning.”

Martin Wright, Dean of BIMM University’s Brighton Campus, described the ceremony as a milestone event, saying, “The atmosphere from the graduates, parents and carers was electric… Our guests, Adam Garcia, Michele D’Acosta, and Alan McGee, congratulated each graduate with a handshake.

“We all agree this is the best day of the year; seeing our talented graduates complete a huge milestone in their career development. We wish them the very best for all their endeavours in the future.”

The 2024 graduates join BIMM University’s extensive alumni network, now making strides in creative industries across the UK and beyond.