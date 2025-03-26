Brighton gears up for free electric vehicle test drive day on Madeira Drive

Public Invited to Explore the Future of Sustainable Transport at “Charge & Drive” – April 3rd, 2025

Brighton is charging into the future of mobility with a brand-new, free community event that invites residents to experience electric vehicles first-hand in a safe, non-pressurised and welcoming environment. Taking place on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, from 10am to 4pm at Madeira Drive, the Charge & Drive Test Drive and Information Day puts the power of clean transport directly into the hands of the public.

Organised by Electra Connect Ltd, the team behind the acclaimed London to Brighton EV Rally, and delivered with support from Brighton & Hove City Council, the event is part of a wider mission to promote low-emission transport and reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Whether you’re an EV enthusiast, a business exploring fleet options, or simply a curious motorist, Charge & Drive has been designed to meet a broad range of community interests.

More chargers to be installed in the City

Get Behind the Wheel of Over 25 Electric Models – No Pressure, Just Practical Experience

The centrepiece of the day is the chance to test drive more than 25 electric vehicles, including compact cars, family SUVs and commercial vans. Vehicles will be supplied by leading dealerships such as Renault, Dacia, Peugeot, Citroën, Hyundai, Kia, Ford, BMW, Tesla and more.

All test drives will be accompanied by manufacturer experts and follow a safe, pre-approved route, starting and ending near Brighton Zip, at the eastern end of Madeira Drive. Each drive will last around 15–20 minutes. Participants will receive a short safety briefing before driving, and feedback is welcomed afterwards.

Blink Charging in action

To guarantee your slot, visit Eventbrite, search “Charge and Drive Brighton”, and book a free appointment in the “Appointed” section. Bring your valid UK driving licence on the day. A limited number of walk-up test drives will be available, but pre-booking is strongly recommended due to anticipated demand.

The event is completely free to attend and is fully funded by participating dealerships and sponsors. There is no cost to Brighton & Hove City Council or local taxpayers.

Community-Led, Council-Supported

While the event is managed entirely by Electra Connect Ltd, Brighton & Hove City Council is supporting logistics and public engagement. The Council’s support underlines the value of the initiative in helping to advance Brighton’s sustainability goals and encouraging alternatives to petrol and diesel transport.

Local councillors will deliver a short speech at 12 noon at Brighton Zip, highlighting how events like Charge & Drive play a role in shaping the city’s transport future.

More Than Test Drives – Expert Advice, Demonstrations and Case Studies

Charge & Drive is not just about the vehicles – it’s also about equipping the community with knowledge. Attendees can speak to specialists about:

• EV grants and leasing

• Home and workplace charging

• Solar and battery integration

• Running costs and maintenance

There will be live demonstrations of e-bikes, e-scooters and e-cargo bikes, giving a complete picture of what sustainable transport looks like in an urban setting.

Special sessions will also be available for local businesses, offering advice on fleet transition, access to incentives, and aligning with local sustainability goals.

Built on a Proven Track Record

Electra Connect Ltd brings over a decade of experience delivering EV events across the UK and Europe. As organisers of the London to Brighton EV Rally, the Dock to Rock initiative, and various municipal engagement programmes, they have worked closely with OEMs, energy suppliers, charging infrastructure providers, and local authorities.

This Brighton edition of Charge & Drive has been tailored specifically to the city’s needs, with a focus on simplicity, education and accessibility.

“This isn’t a trade fair or a high-pressure sales pitch,” says Harrison Hughes, Event Director at Electra Connect. “It’s a public demonstration of what’s possible. We want people to try the vehicles, ask questions, and walk away informed.”

A Safe, Low-Impact and Environmentally Responsible Event

Charge & Drive has undergone a full health and safety review, with documented risk assessments and method statements in place for all components of the event. Vehicle movements, pedestrian access, emergency procedures, and medical response have been planned in detail.

SRM Security, Woods Medical Ltd, and Fire & Evacuation Services Ltd will be on-site to ensure safety, first aid provision and incident response coverage.

The event will also be fully sustainable:

• No single-use plastics

• Minimal printed materials

• Responsible waste and recycling

• No diesel generators or unnecessary power use

Post-Event Reporting and Long-Term Impact

Following the event, Electra Connect will produce a detailed report for Brighton & Hove City Council. This will include:

• Attendance figures

• Participant feedback

• Media coverage

• Recommendations for future initiatives

The aim is to create a long-term foundation for further clean transport engagement in Brighton and across the region.

How to Get Involved

1. Book a Free Test Drive: Visit Eventbrite.com, search “Charge and Drive Brighton,” and select your preferred vehicle and time in the “Appointed” section. Don’t forget your driving licence.

2. Join Us on the Day: Head down to Madeira Drive anytime between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, April 3rd.

3. Learn, Talk, Try: Engage with local EV experts, enjoy a complimentary coffee, explore your options, and discover what a net-zero Brighton could look like.

4. Stay Updated: Follow Electra Connect on social media and visit www.electraconnect.co.uk for news and updates.

The Road Ahead Starts Here

With new petrol and diesel vehicle sales set to end in the UK by 2035, events like Charge & Drive play a vital role in helping people prepare for what comes next.

This isn’t just about technology – it’s about people, cities, businesses and communities working together towards a cleaner, healthier transport future.

Charge up, come down, and take part. Brighton’s electric journey begins with you.