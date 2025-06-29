Brighton gets 'Pretty Muddy' to help beat cancer

MORE than two thousand people turned Brighton’s Stanmer Park pink at the weekend, during Cancer Research UK’s bumper weekend of Race for Life events.

On Saturday, 1300 people took part in Race for Life ‘Pretty Muddy’, clambering over and under obstacles including a scramble net, tunnels, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant, inflatable slide into a very dirty mud bath.

On Sunday, those who preferred to stay clean, walked, jogged or ran 3k, 5k or 10k distances around the park. Around 800 people took part in the three events.

Money is still coming in but it’s estimated the two days will raise more than £145,000 for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work, including projects being funded right on the doorstep of Stanmer Park, at the University of Sussex.

Among those at Sunday’s event was dad of two Matthew White from Brighton, who has an incurable brain tumour.

He spoke passionately about his own story and thanked all those taking part for helping to make life better for future cancer patients.

Also there was former Horsham model and cancer survivor, Faye Louise, who handed out finishing medals to participants.

Crawley’s Tilgate Park is hosting the same Race for Life events on July 19.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex, said: “Brighton did us proud, with 1300 people literally throwing themselves into the mud on Saturday, and another 800 running and jogging through the heat on Sunday.

“We’re immensely grateful to everyone who took part and to the volunteers who gave up their weekends to help us put the events on and make sure everyone was safe.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime* but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

To sign up for next year’s Race for Life events: raceforlife.org

1 . Contributed Pretty in Pink and ready to Race for Life Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ready to run Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The final leg Photo: Submitted