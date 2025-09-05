Brighton graduate chases Women’s Rugby World Cup glory with Ireland

Former University of Brighton student Grace Moore will scrum down for Ireland against New Zealand this Sunday in a showdown with the defending Women’s Rugby World Cup champions.

Grace, who graduated in 2018 with a degree in Physical Education, is among the Ireland team preparing to face six-time world champions, New Zealand, in a battle for top spot in Pool C. The game will be played at the Amex Stadium, which neighbours the University of Brighton’s Falmer campus where the England team have trained during the tournament.

Both Ireland and New Zealand are guaranteed spots in the knockout stage but are staring their toughest test in the tournament so far, having dominated their previous games in the group stage.

“We know it is going to be a battle on Sunday, and we are ready for the challenge,” Grace said.

“To represent Ireland is an absolute honour and to be playing at the World Cup is a dream come true. To the little girl who dreamed big, we made it. Wearing the green jersey means everything to me and returning to play in this city feels like coming full circle. It’s where I studied and began to imagine what might be possible. I hope through playing rugby and sharing my experiences I can inspire the next generation.

Grace, 29, has always been athletic, from playing and coaching in several sports including netball and volleyball during her university days, to now becoming an Irish international rugby player. While studying at Brighton, Grace travelled to The Gambia for Football for Peace International’s Rugby4Peace programme. The programme uses rugby and other sports to teach children teamwork and resilience in communities facing conflict. These values, together with her love for rugby, have now taken her all the way to the very top, playing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who’s walked this journey with me and especially the University of Brighton, which helped to shape me as a person and athlete. Studying Physical Education provided me with a strong foundation that I have been able to apply within elite sport. The combination of theory and practical based learning enabled me to develop a deeper understanding behind the why of some of what we do on the field as athletes and rugby players, from training methods, nutrition and recovery strategies to biomechanics and performance analysis.”

Dr Gillian Teideman, Principal Lecturer and Subject Lead for Sport at the University of Brighton’s School of Education, Sport and Health Sciences, said: “Grace was a fantastic student who embraced every opportunity during her time at Brighton. She discovered rugby with us, having already excelled in netball and other sports, and quickly proved she could turn her hand to anything. Whether leading PE sessions with pupils of all ages and backgrounds or throwing herself into Football for Peace, she showed talent, passion and commitment in everything she did. It’s a joy to now see her playing rugby at the highest level and making such an impact.”

Grace Moore makes a run with the ball

From her experiences at Brighton, Grace has nurtured a strong passion for using sport to create positive change and is on course to become a physical trainer with Setanta College. And now playing on the international stage, Grace’s story is a great source of pride, for her former teammates, teachers and the children she once coached, and continues to coach. It is proof that passion, perseverance and community spirit can take you anywhere - even to the World Cup.