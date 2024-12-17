Festivities are in full swing at Ronald McDonald House Charities UK as McDonald’s Brighton restaurant and Ronald McDonald House Brighton came together to host a festive party filled with fun and games for parents and children staying at the free ‘home away from home’ accommodation.

Crew member from nearby McDonald’s restaurants set aside utensils in exchange for festive music and party games at Brighton House.

Children were treated to face-painting, festive activities and games. To top it off, the local McDonald’s Brighton restaurant provided each child with a tasty Happy Meal® for a much-needed bite amidst all the festive fun!

Local Crew Members at the RMHC Brighton House Party

McDonald’s is a founding and forever partner of the Charity, which has provided vital support to tens of thousands of families across the UK at each of its 14 locations since 1989. The Houses, located next to specialist NHS children’s hospitals, allow families to be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments, whilst maintaining a degree of normality during very difficult times. As the Charity’s biggest supporter, McDonald’s has helped more than 90,000 families through its ongoing fundraising ini’hometiatives.

Kat Jeffree, mum to Dominic, and twins Yvonne and Yvette, stayed at Ronald McDonald House Brighton when Dominic was born prematurely in November 2018. They were back at the House for the party and Kat, who is from Eastbourne, said: “The Ronald McDonald House helped us in such a tricky situation when my son was born. The work that they do is fantastic especially over Christmas time. We know this first-hand, as we were in the House over Christmas in 2018 before being able to go home one day before Dominic’s due date in January 2019. We are very grateful for the support that McDonald’s restaurants provide.”

Yas Turen, Franchisee of the Brighton restaurants said, “I’m so proud of my crew who volunteered to support our local House at their festive party. It’s heartwarming to see the impact of McDonald’s donations and the vital support the Charity provides for families all over the UK. It’s important for us to continue to give back to the local communities that we’ve been lucky enough to be a part of over the years. We look forward to supporting the House more in the future.”

Festive parties are taking place all over the UK, with each of the 14 Ronald McDonald Houses enjoying their own fun-filled occasion supported by the generosity of their local McDonald’s restaurant and crew.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK relies on the generosity of supporters and fundraisers, including McDonald’s customers, without whom it would be unable to continue its vital work.

You can help fundraise for the Charity in restaurant via donation boxes at the tills, rounding up your order at the kiosks, at face-painting stations, as well as via the McDonald’s App.