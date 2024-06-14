Brighton named amongst England's most patriotic cities ahead of Euros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed the most patriotic cities in England ahead of Euro 2024, and Brighton ranks in second place.

The study from football betting tips, predictions and news site Footy Accumulators, aims to find England’s most patriotic cities ahead of Euro 2024. 25 of England’s most populated cities were tested against 7 different factors. These factors include Google searches for England shirts, locally produced England footballers, the most Royal street and pub names, the most fish and chip shops, and the most fancy dress shops selling England-themed clothing.

According to the study, Brighton was found to be the second most patriotic city in England, with a total score of 26.1 out of 50. This is thanks to the seaside city achieving one of the best scores for ‘patriotic’ search volume at 7.2/10. In the run-up to Euro 2024, Brighton locals were searching terms such as ‘England kit’ and ‘England national anthem’ at a rate no other English city could match.

Brighton also achieved the joint-highest score for the number of fan zones, coming in at 1.4/5 - showing the city's strong enthusiasm for national celebrations.

England fans supporting their country

Portsmouth was found to be the most patriotic city in England. The port city on England’s south coast boasts a significant number of streets with names that evoke national pride, scoring a perfect 10/10 score in this category.

Portsmouth also has a significant number of pubs with names that celebrate England’s heritage, all contributing to a total score of 31.4 out of 50 - the highest score in the country.

Norwich was found to be the third most patriotic city in England. The East Anglian city came in just behind Brighton with an overall score of 26/50. The high ranking was driven by impressive scores in patriotic street names at 5.7/10 and patriotic pub names at 7.8/10.

Ranking in fourth place is Bristol. The city excelled in the category of patriotic pub names achieving a perfect score of 10/10 - joint top with Liverpool. Not to mention respectable scores for patriotic street names at 5.9/10 and fancy dress shops selling England-themed clothing at 2.4/5. All of which contributed to an overall score of 25.3.

Liverpool makes fifth position, mainly due to achieving the maximum score in producing England internationals, with the likes of ex-England captain Steven Gerrard and England’s all-time second top goalscorer Wayne Rooney both from Merseyside, amongst over 60 other names. The Merseyside city also scored top marks for patriotic pub names and has a substantial number of fish and chip shops, which all contributed to a respectable overall score of 24.4.

The four remaining most patriotic English cities to make the cut include Preston, which achieved full marks for ‘patriotic’ search volume and the number of fish and chip shops. Alongside Southend-on-Sea, which had the highest score for fancy dress shops with England-themed fancy dress at 3.6/5.

Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham and Plymouth also feature in the top 10 and have been recognised for their national patriotism with reasonable scores across the board of ranking factors.

Notably, several major English cities didn’t make the top 10 including London, Manchester and Birmingham, all scoring low marks for national patriotism.

While each of these cities all respectively boasted a high number of ‘patriotic’ aspects such as fish and chip shops, patriotically-named pubs and locally produced England players, their total scores were found to be low when overall populations and square mileages are taken into account.

Bradford was found to be the least patriotic city in England. Although the Yorkshire city scored a 4.1/10 for ‘patriotic’ search volume, it was the lack of fan parks at 0/5 and low score of just 1/10 for patriotic street names that saw Bradford rank in last place.

Commenting on the study, Alex Beecham, Managing Director of Footy Accumulators, said: “As England heads off to Germany for Euro 2024 all we can do as a nation is get behind the team and support them as best we can.

“Our study highlights the cities where the spirit of the Three Lions runs deepest, and it's clear that these cities will rally behind the national team with fan parks popping up, England flags flying high and local pubs bustling with anticipation.