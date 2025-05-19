Brighton named the Most Burnt-out City in the UK

A new survey highlights a worrying national rest deficit, which clinical psychologist, Dr McLaven calls a "public health concern". The study reveals Britain’s most rest-deprived and burnt-out cities, with Brighton taking the top spot.

Brighton is home to the most burnt-out, rest-deprived Brits. That’s according to a new study comparing rest and burnout levels across the UK’s biggest cities.

Worryingly, the survey found that Britain could be operating in a rest deficit, as the average person hasn’t felt “rested” for almost two months (7 weeks), and in Brighton, this figure is more than doubled; it is four and a half months (18 weeks) since residents in the city felt rested.

A recent Rest Report by Platinum Spas, surveyed 2,000 UK adults, to then score UK cities across four categories relating to rest, stress, and burnout levels.

Ranking factors used in the UK rest and burnout index:

How long it has been since residents last felt well-rested

How many residents suffer symptoms of burnout

How many residents admit they feel burnt out or stressed on a daily basis

How many hours of rest do residents get during an average week?

Brighton is the most burnt-out city in the UK

Known for its thriving cultural scene, diverse community, and popularity amongst tourists - Brighton now has a new and perhaps less welcome title, of being named the most burnt-out city in the UK.

Spa and massage named the third most popular way to relax

Worryingly, over half (55%) of Brightonians said that they are currently suffering from burnout and that the biggest causes are financial stress, followed by home and family responsibilities.

Brighton’s residents haven't felt rested or recharged for longer than any other place in the UK, and people here admit they only rest for on average 3 hours per week (outside of time spent asleep).

This isn’t surprising given that the vast majority (92%) admitted they struggle with rest in some way. The most common struggles included,

Internal pressure to “not be lazy” Turning to “performative rest”, such as scrolling on my phone or watching Netflix instead of true rest A lack of free time

Resting in nature

The UK’s most burnt-out cities

Including 9 cities where residents are more burnt out than Londoners. Scores /100.

1. Brighton = 92

2. Belfast = 86

3. Plymouth = 83

4. Nottingham =82

5. Cardiff = 81

6. Southampton = 79

7. Manchester = 78

8. Leeds = 77

9. Birmingham = 76

10. London = 76

Where else is struggling?

Behind Brighton, Belfast was named the second most burnt-out city in the UK. Followed by Plymouth, Nottingham, and Cardiff. In fact, both Belfast and Cardiff residents currently have the highest prevalence of “burnout symptoms” (63%).

Plymouth and Nottingham residents also have high levels of burnout (57% and 55% respectively) and the vast majority responded, saying that they struggle with rest in some way. Financial stress and family responsibilities were the most common struggles across all of the most rest-deprived cities, highlighting a need for a change.

Commenting on the research findings, Dr Gracie McLaven, founder and clinical psychologist at Brain Body Wealth told Platinum Spas: “Sadly, I’m not surprised by these findings. I hear this a lot in the therapy room, but that doesn’t make it any less alarming.”

Dr McLaven continues: “When over half the UK population never feels properly rested, we have to see this as a serious public health concern. As a population, we‘ve become disconnected from the importance of rest. It’s not laziness or indulgence, it’s a biological and psychological need.

“Rest is absolutely vital for our mental health, it’s during these quiet moments that our brain is able to process thoughts, regulate emotions, and consolidate memories. Without rest, our minds stay in a constant state of overload, which can lead to increased stress, irritability, and difficulty coping. Our nervous systems become dysregulated, our emotional reserves get depleted, and even small tasks can start to feel unmanageable.”

Dr Mclaven adds: “It was interesting to see that so many people feel guilty when taking time to rest, I often hear people express guilt around resting. When we explore this, it almost always traces back to the belief that their self-worth is tied to productivity. The idea that, “I’m only valuable if I’m doing more”.

“The problem with this mindset is that it sets us up to constantly fall short. There’s always more we could be doing, so we rarely feel like we’ve done enough.

“There’s a beautiful Italian phrase,: ‘Il dolce far niente’ which quite simply means ‘the sweetness of doing nothing’. It captures the joy of rest for its own sake, not as a reward, not as laziness, but as something deeply human and nourishing. In our fast-paced, hyperproductive culture, we’ve lost that art. But reclaiming rest as something intentional, valuable, and even joyful could be one of the most powerful shifts we make for our mental wellbeing.”