Brighton Pier among best family experiences in UK, according to parents

Enjoying the rides at Brighton Palace Pier has been named one of the best experiences in the UK for families, new research has revealed, ahead of the summer holidays.

A quarter of British parents said going on the rides and rollercoasters at Brighton’s Palace Pier is one of their favourite activities to do with their children – placing it in the top 20 experiences for families, at number 17 in the list.

The research, commissioned by Brighton-based Boundless, found that marvelling at the animals at ZSL, London Zoo, was the number one activity (chosen by 51 percent of parents) while a visit to Edinburgh Zoo came second (42 percent).

However, more than two thirds of parents (67 percent) say they aren’t able to go on as many family day trips as they’d like, due to the cost of entry (62 percent), high travel costs (49 percent), finding somewhere that meets everyone’s criteria (37 percent) and booking the time off work (34 percent).

Darren Milton at Boundless, the membership club for public sector and civil service workers and retirees, said: “It’s clear that families up and down the country appreciate the amazing array of things available to see, do and visit in the UK. However, it's sad to see that high costs are stopping families from experiencing these fantastic places as much as they would like.

“For Sussex families concerned about the cost of entertaining the kids this summer, Boundless membership provides unlimited complimentary access to sites including Wakehurst and Kew Gardens, as well as great discounts on attractions and many of the places listed in the best family experiences in the UK, like Edinburgh Zoo and Drayton Manor Resort, via Kids Pass.”

According to the findings, the average family budgets £207 for a day out, but they ACTUALLY end up spending £296 per trip. The costs rise due to hidden items such as food (71 percent), drinks (58 percent) and additional tickets (46 percent).

In fact, during the forthcoming summer parents are planning five family days out which will include eight ice creams, five family BBQs, four train journeys and road trips, four picnic lunches and two camping trips.

It’s no surprise that over half (53 percent) think that the costs of doing a family day out are getting out of control.

Personal finance expert Lynn Beattie, known as Mrs Mummypenny, said: "The summer holidays always present extra costs for parents, which has only become more challenging in the cost-of-living crisis.

“Luckily there are ways to save on fun family days out – from making the most of voucher schemes and membership club discounts to visiting free museums or enjoying the great outdoors.”

In a bid to keep expenses down over two thirds (68 percent) use discount vouchers and codes, while over half (56 percent) always bring a packed lunch and snacks. Doing “free” activities like going to the beach (53 percent), going on trips during the week (43 percent), saving up ahead of time (41 percent), not travelling during peak time (39 percent) and avoiding the gift shop (34 percent) are other ways that British parents are keeping the costs down.

The study also found that the parents are prepared to travel as far as 110 miles to get to the right day out for them, with a third (29 percent) saying that if their child had their heart set on going somewhere they would take them, no matter the cost or the distance travelled.

Despite this dedication, children will ask “are we nearly there yet?” at least 21 times.

TOP THIRTY BEST THINGS TO EXPERIENCE IN THE UK WITH YOUR KIDS, ACCORDING TO PARENTS*

Seeing the animals at ZSL - London Zoo 51% A trip to Edinburgh Zoo to see the animals 42% Eating chocolate at Cadbury World, Birmingham 38% A trip to Legoland, Windsor 38% Riding roller coasters at Alton Towers, Stoke on Trent 32% Going to the Eden Project, Cornwall 31% A trip to Sealife, Blackpool 31% Eating pizza on Polkerris Beach, Cornwall 31% Going to the London Dungeons 30% Enjoying the rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach 30% Going to Madame Tussauds, London 30% Riding roller coasters at Thorpe Park, Chertsey 30% The Making of Harry Potter at Warner Brothers Studios, Leavesden 28% Seeing the animals at West Midlands Safari Park 27% Crabbing at Walberswick Beach, Southwold 26% Seeing the flowers at Kew Gardens, London 25% Going on the rides at Brighton Palace Pier 25% Eating ice cream at the Ice Cream Farm, Tattenhall, Cheshire 24% Learning about dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum, London 24% Seeing the caves at Cheddar Gorge, Somerset 24% A trip to the New Forest 24% Visiting the Titanic Museum, Belfast 23% Battlement climbing at Warwick Castle 23% A train ride through South Devon Railway 23% Riding roller coasters at Drayton Manor Resort, Staffordshire 22% Visit Peter Rabbit: Explore and Play, Blackpool 20% A trip to Watergate Bay, Cornwall 19% Playing arcade games on Barry Island, Wales 19% Seeing the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London 18% A trip to Peppa Pig World, Hampshire 18%

Boundless membership is available to all civil service and public sector workers, working or retired, along with relatives of existing members. This includes teachers, civil servants, local-government workers and members of the armed forces, fire service, NHS, police and more.

For more information on Boundless membership and to join, please visit: www.boundless.co.uk.

*This research of 2,000 parents was commissioned by Boundless and conducted by Perspectus Global during May 2024.