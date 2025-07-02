Brighton teacher cycling length of Japan for Sussex Charity

Sussex-born teacher Harry Bradford is set to cycle the length of Japan this September—over 3,000km in 30 days—to raise money for the Russell Martin Foundation, a Brighton-based charity supporting vulnerable children through sport and education. The solo ride, named “Tour de Nippon,” will run from the southern tip of Japan to its northernmost point, aiming to raise £5,000 for youth mental health initiatives in Sussex.

Local Teacher to Cycle 3,000km Across Japan for Sussex Children’s Charity

Brighton-born teacher Harry Bradford is set to cycle the entire length of Japan this September – over 3,000 kilometres in just 30 days – to raise money for the Russell Martin Foundation, a Sussex-based charity that supports vulnerable children through sport, mentoring and education.

The ambitious journey, named "Tour de Nippon", will take Harry from Cape Sata in the south to Cape Sōya in the north, averaging 100km per day.

Mt Fuji during practice cycleplaceholder image
Mt Fuji during practice cycle

Harry, who has taught in the UK, Australia and Japan, previously worked for the Russell Martin Foundation as a coach and mentor. “I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact they have on children’s mental health and confidence. I want to give something back — and show what’s possible when young people believe in themselves,” he says.

The Foundation supports children across Sussex who face barriers in mainstream education, often due to trauma, emotional needs or learning challenges.

Supporters can follow the journey on Instagram at @tourdenippon or donate at:

👉 GoFundMe – Tour de Nippon

For interviews, images, or more info:

Contact Harry Bradford – [email protected]

