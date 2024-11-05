Brighton teen to sing live on BBC Children in Need 2024 appeal show

This year, for the first time ever, the BBC Children in Need Choir will feature children and young people from across all parts of the UK who have been supported by local projects funded by BBC Children in Need.

Led by renowned vocal coach and music arranger, Mark De Lisser, the group of 19 children and young people, will sing the anthemic Take That classic ‘Never Forget.’

One of those individuals is Bea, from Brighton.

Bea (Griffiths) Twardzik, 12, was diagnosed with cancer when she was a baby. She was in and out of hospital, and the chemotherapy she was given affected her hearing, and she now wears a hearing aid.

Children with Cancer Fund, which BBC Children in Need has recently started supporting, has played a huge part in her recovery and continues to support her now offering a space to meet other children who have experienced similar issues.

Bea had the opportunity to take part in fun activities which have helped contribute to building her confidence, resilience and acceptance of who she is.

On being a part of the choir, Bea said: “It's really cool to be part of the BBC Children in Need Choir, I am enjoying learning the song as my parents knew it, but I didn't!

"I am looking forward to going to Manchester and meeting the others in the choir too. I am really happy to be supporting CWCF as they have been really helpful to me.”

Mark De Lisser, Choir Master said: “Taking part in this project has been such an incredible experience. I’ve had such a brilliant time working with the children in rehearsals and getting to know their stories. They’re an inspirational group of individuals and I can’t wait to show viewers the magic we’ve been creating.”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mark again and have him leading our BBC Children in Need Children’s Choir this year. Bringing together children from all parts of the country from projects we’ve funded will no doubt create something quite unique and special. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

The BBC Children in Need Choir is one of the programme’s most popular features and an extremely emotive and moving moment.

The choir will be supported by children from the Halle Youth Training Choir, with the backing track recorded by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 43 projects across the South East to the value of over £2 million, providing a range of services which support children and young people in the local area who are facing a variety of challenges, helping to make their lives lighter.

Right now, Children in Need is only able to help 1 in 8 organisations who ask for funding. Money raised during the 2024 Appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding amazing people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines.

Watch Bea perform live with the BBC Children in Need Choir on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday, November 15.

For more information or to donate, please visit: www.bbc.co.uk/pudsey