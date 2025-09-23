Brighton woman diagnosed with cancer at 23 backs campaign

A Brighton woman diagnosed with cancer aged 23 is backing a fundraising campaign to help other young people with the disease.

Back in 2021, Carys Cox, now 26, started to suffer from fatigue and also had a lot of colds, but put these symptoms down to her hectic work schedule supporting people with autism and didn’t consider these ‘sinister’.

However, after spotting a lump on her neck she sought medical advice. Unfortunately, she had to visit her GP surgery six times over the course of three months before she was finally taken seriously and referred to hospital.

Carys said:

“I had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right. Multiple times I was told ‘You’re young, you’ll be fine’ or ‘It will go down in a couple of weeks.

“Of course, it didn’t go down and so every couple of weeks I would return to the GP surgery, inform them that it hadn’t gone and that it was just getting bigger.

“On the sixth visit I said: ‘I don’t feel well, I know something is wrong and I am not leaving without a referral’.”

Carys was referred to her local Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department and put on the two-week cancer pathway. After an ultrasound guided biopsy, she was devasted to be diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Carys said:

“When I got the call, a colleague was nearby, and she could see that it was bad news. I burst into tears; I was so glad that I had her there for support.

“Looking back I’m so glad I pushed for the diagnosis – you know your body better than anyone, so if something doesn’t feel right and you are not happy with the doctor’s opinion then listen to your gut and push for them to listen to you. If you’re not comfortable to do it yourself then take someone with you to advocate for you. Remember, you are not alone.”

The latest NHS Cancer Patient Experience Survey shows that nearly half of teenagers and young adults diagnosed having to see their GP three or more times before referral – the most out of any age group.

The Government due to publish its National Cancer Plan for later this year which aims to improve cancer outcomes and patient experience, to ensure the best possible care for everyone affected by cancer. Carys and Teenage Cancer Trust hope that the needs of young people won’t be overlooked within it.

The day after her diagnosis Carys received a call from Sam, Teenage Cancer Trust’s Clinical Nurse Specialist in Brighton at the time - one of the charity’s nurses who are specially trained to support young people with cancer through treatment.

On Sam’s support, Carys said:

“He rang me the day after my diagnosis and that was so needed as I felt very lost. I didn’t know what was right to feel and what was wrong. Having Sam to talk to stopped me spiralling thinking: ‘Why me?’ or ‘Why would it not be me as it has to happen to someone’. I would have been thinking about that throughout the weekend, but he talked me through everything and signposted me to the Teenage Cancer Trust website, so I didn’t have so many questions running through my head.

Carys is now in remission.

“He also gave me his phone number in case I needed to speak to him again. He was there from my first day and throughout my journey.”

Carys endured months of chemotherapy, with her last chemo session on 31st October 2022.

Carys said: “Sam was my saving grace and gave me so much support through treatment. It was the loneliest time of my life and having him there made it easier. He held my hand when I cried and when I was scared, he talked me through every process in a way I could understand. When I was feeling down, he would remind me of all of the things that I had to look forward to after this horrid chapter.”

She hopes sharing her experience will raise awareness of the specialist support offered by Teenage Cancer Trust, and encourage people to enter the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, which is raising money for the charity.

Carys said: “Every young person with cancer should be able to get the support I did, and I hope the Omaze draw raises lots of money to fund nurses like Sam.”

One lucky person is guaranteed to win a breathtaking, furnished home in the New Forest, along with £500,000 in cash — as part of a Grand Prize worth £3 million.

In addition, the money raised by the charity partnership will help fund Teenage Cancer Trust Nurses, who support around 7,000 young people with cancer every year. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity that provides specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer.

Carys isn’t the only person to be backing the draw, with the charity’s Honorary Patron Sir Roger Daltrey CBE, lead singer of The Who, also lending his support.

Sir Roger said: “I’ve been proud to be Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust for 25 years and, in that time, I’ve met many teenagers and young adults with cancer. I’m always struck by their positivity and lust for life, and I believe they shouldn’t have to stop being teenagers just because they have this disease.

“When we started there was no such thing as cancer care for young people and without us, there still wouldn’t be. We receive no government funding, so your support is vital to help keep our services running.

“By entering the New Forest House Draw you’ll be helping to ensure we can continue to be there for young people through every step of their treatment, so they can recover and live life to the full.”

This latest partnership marks Omaze’s third campaign with Teenage Cancer Trust — which was the inaugural charity partner when Omaze launched in the UK in 2020. Omaze has guaranteed a donation of £1 million to help ensure young people don’t face cancer alone.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with Teenage Cancer Trust once again — they were our very first charity partner in the UK and continue to do extraordinary work helping young people through unimaginably tough times.

“By offering this incredible property in the New Forest, plus £500,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize, while also raising significant funds for an amazing cause.

“The lucky winner can choose to live in the house, rent it out for additional income, or sell up and walk away a multimillionaire — the choice is entirely theirs.

“Our charity partners get introduced to vast new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach. We’re tremendously proud that not only do we transform the lives of our winners, but the Omaze Community has also raised over £100 million for good causes across the UK.”

