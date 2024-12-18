British Gypsum’s donation enables Robertsbridge Scouts to travel on a life-Changing overseas adventure

British Gypsum is proud to support the 1st Robertsbridge Scout Group, contributing to the Asgard Explorer Scout Unit’s recent overseas trip to Gibraltar. This donation helped enable the Unit to participate in a unique marine conservation project, developing environmental awareness and providing invaluable life experiences.

Founded over 110 years ago, the 1st Robertsbridge Scout Group is one of the oldest scout groups in the UK, offering young people “skills for life”. Through a rich and varied programme, members gain hands-on experience in activities ranging from outdoor adventures like camping, abseiling, and archery, to practical skills such as first aid, cooking, crafts, and DIY. The group also emphasises leadership and teamwork, developing personal growth at every level.

The Asgard Explorer Scout Unit, a group for young people aged 14–18, recently welcomed the support of British Gypsum to help achieve the international requirements for their top awards including the Chief Scout's Platinum, Diamond and King's Scout Award. The Explorers partnered with The Nautilus Project, a marine conservation charity based in Gibraltar, for a week-long programme. Activities ranged from kayaking and paddleboarding to snorkelling, rock pooling, and beach cleaning. A variety of hands-on experiences and classroom learning taught the Scouts about the effects of pollution, the importance of protecting marine biodiversity, and ways they can contribute to conservation efforts both locally and globally. Overall, the trip was a brilliant blend of education, conservation, exploration and fun!

“One of my favourite experiences was snorkelling because we got to see so much marine life and how much variety there was” said one Explorer Scout. “I also really enjoyed learning about all the different sea creatures that surround the coastline of Gibraltar. Of particular interest is how each animal is important to the ecosystem of the sea and how it is adapted to not only catch prey, but also to defend itself from predators.”

1st Robertsbridge Scout Group in Gibraltar.

The donation from British Gypsum supported the Explorers' own fundraising efforts, reducing barriers and allowing the Explorers to focus on their mission. This generous contribution helped open the door to a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many, offering an opportunity they might not have otherwise been able to afford.

With their first international trip under their belts, it is hoped that many of the youths will advance and aim for the ‘Explorer Belt’ - a chance to take part in a ten-day expedition that brings a real understanding of a different country, its people and way of life.

Tanya Young, Plant Manager at British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site, commented “We are proud to have supported the Asgard Explorers on this remarkable experience. At British Gypsum, we are committed to empowering young people to take meaningful action for the environment. Their collaboration with The Nautilus Project highlights the impact of education and community in driving positive, lasting change. Initiatives like this align perfectly with our charitable donations policy, which prioritises projects led by young people working to protect our planet for future generations.”

The Explorers returned from Gibraltar with new knowledge, skills, and a renewed commitment to environmental stewardship. Seeing the extent of plastic waste and pollution in marine environments first hand was eye-opening and led to meaningful conversations on what everyone can do to help. This experience has contributed to several of them reconsidering their education choices and career paths. Building on the success of their first overseas expedition, the Asgard Explorers are already planning a potential return trip in 2026. Their enthusiasm has inspired younger members to join the effort, and fundraising has already begun. “Foreign trips are not cheap, and without the support of organisations like British Gypsum, we wouldn’t be able to travel like this and give our young people these experiences” commented the Assistant Scout Leader at the Robertsbridge Scout Group. “We would like to say a big thank you to British Gypsum for their support.” British Gypsum’s donation reflects its commitment to developing strong communities and environmental responsibility. The company encourages other local organisations to explore opportunities for funding and partnership through its charitable donations programme. For more information on British Gypsum’s community support and how to apply for donations, visit British Gypsum Community Support.