Broadbridge Heath schoolboy wins national award for inspirational fundraising

An eight-year-old boy from Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, has been named a Young Heart Hero by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in recognition of his incredible fundraising efforts and bravery in the face of a serious heart condition.

James Bravery, a pupil at Shelley Primary School, was born with three holes in his heart and a bicuspid aortic valve – a condition that means one of the valves in his heart doesn’t work properly. Despite this, James took on a 10-mile walk earlier this year to raise money for the BHF, raising more than £1,300 to support the charity’s lifesaving research.

James was one of a small number of children from across the UK to be honoured at the BHF’s Young Heart Hero Awards, held at the Paradox Museum in Knightsbridge, London. The event was hosted by Dr Dan and Dr Raph Olaiya – also known as the ‘O-Twins’ – presenters of the BAFTA-winning CBBC show Operation Ouch! and frontline doctors.

James said: “My heart may not have been made perfectly but I feel very lucky to be able to do most of the things other children can do. I wanted to raise money for the BHF to help children like me – and especially those who are less fortunate – to have a better chance.

“It was amazing to win a Young Heart Hero Award. I had a brilliant day at the museum and I’m really proud.”

James’s mum, Emma, said: “We’re so proud of James. He lives with his condition every day but never lets it hold him back. He’s always thinking of others and wanted to do something to help. To see him recognised like this is incredibly special.”

James’s condition was discovered shortly after birth when he stopped feeding and lost a significant amount of weight. Doctors detected a heart murmur and further tests revealed the congenital defects. While James will need surgery in the future to replace his faulty valve, he remains a happy and active child, supported by his family and school.

Helen Smith, BHF Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: “James is an inspiration. Despite living with a heart condition himself, he’s gone above and beyond to help others. His determination, kindness and courage are exactly what the Young Heart Hero Awards are all about.”

The BHF’s Young Heart Hero Awards celebrate young people who have shown exceptional courage, resilience or fundraising spirit in the face of heart and circulatory conditions. They highlight the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases – including thousands of children born with congenital heart defects. The charity funds pioneering research to improve diagnosis, treatment and care.