Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery Unusual Gravestones Tour, Saturday 5th April 2025 at 11:00 am

All cemeteries have their share of unusual gravestones and Broadwater is no exception. Among the thousands of graves, there are some that stand out from the rest. The reasons they draw your attention are many and varied: some are very ornate, some very large, and others are just different!

On our April tour, we will visit a selection of these graves and tell the stories of those buried there. Find out who was laid to rest beneath a memorial shaped like a small chapel. Discover what impressive monument marks the final resting place of Maria Bluett. And find out how many members of the same family are buried under a red Celtic cross.

Our free tour starts at 11:00 am by the chapels of Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road, Worthing. Refreshments are available for a small donation. (Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)