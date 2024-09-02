Brother inspires Sussex woman to take on walking challenge to raise funds for Diabetes UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop manager from Brighton is taking on the challenge of walking London’s iconic bridges to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Darcey Thompson, 24, was inspired to take on the 10-mile challenge - on Sunday, September 29 - because her younger brother lives with type 1 diabetes. She has already raised £770.

Darcey said: “When my brother Max was just nine years old he became very unwell and lost a lot of weight even though he was eating all the time. We took him to the GP who said that he needed to go to hospital straight away. Once we were there we were told we were lucky because he was in danger of slipping into a coma and he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“It was a really scary time and I felt so sorry for Max in hospital. I'm also really proud of the way he's coped since then even though it hasn't always been easy. He was at primary school when he got his type 1 diagnosis and then he had to move into secondary school which is a challenge in itself. He's been so brave.

Darcey Thompson.

“As well as doing the walk to raise funds, I want to take part in something that is very visible and shows everyone how serious diabetes can be. I had no idea before Max's diagnosis about how serious the condition was.”

“In terms of the walk itself I enjoy walking. I always walk to work and around town. I'm looking forward to the London Bridges walk and I’ll be walking with a friend which is great. My family will be waiting at the end so I will see them all on the day as well.”

Wellness Walk London Bridges is a perfect opportunity for people to support their wellness while enjoying a scenic walk and raising money for Diabetes UK along the way.

The 10-mile walk starts at Battersea Park, and walkers will cross some of London most famous bridges including Albert, Hungerford, Waterloo, Millennium and Tower Bridge before finishing at Potters Fields Park.

Max Thompson.

A five-mile option will start and finish at Potters Fields Park in the shadow of Tower Bridge.

Registration is £15 for adults, £5 for 12- to 17-year-olds and free for 11-year-olds and under. There is no minimum sponsorship although Diabetes UK is inviting walkers to aim to raise £150.

Funds raised go towards Diabetes UK and could support services, advice and pioneering research.

For more information and to sign up for Wellness Walk London Bridges, visit https://wellness-walk.diabetes.org.uk/find-a-walk/london-bridges/ For a 20% discount on the registration fee use the code Bridges20 when prompted on the form.

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke. With the right treatment and support, people living with diabetes can lead a long and healthy life.

Jill Steaton, Head of South East Coast and London Region for Diabetes UK, said: “It’s inspiring to hear about Darcey’s efforts on our behalf and about her concern and admiration for her brother.

“We’re grateful to her and hope all the family enjoy the day The money raised will help fund ground-breaking research, care services and campaigns that can change the lives of those living with diabetes.”

Darcey has a fundraising page at https://diabetes.enthuse.com/pf/darcey-thompson