Builders merchants band together to race a dragon

A combined team from local builders merchants took on a challenging dragon boat race to raise funds for charity.

The builders merchants’ participation in the boat race on Saturday, August 31 at Bewl Water, Kent, has already raised in excess of £1,500 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Competing against more than 50 other boats in various heats over the 250 metre distance, this is the second year a combined team from Parker Building Supplies, Fairalls Builders Merchants, and Chandlers Building Suppliers has taken part.

With a fundraising target set at £1.5k the organisers are delighted with donations so far and are hoping to attract even more. Anyone can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/page/parkers-chandlers-fairalls-dragon-boat-2024

Mike Grange of Fairalls Builders Merchants, said: “We really enjoyed doing the dragon boat race last year, so getting a team together for another race outing was easy. Our primary goal is to raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and with our 14-strong team we had lots of fun again this year too.”

Lynn Hyder, Teenage Cancer Trust, expressed gratitude on behalf of the charity. “Fairalls, Chandlers and Parker Building Supplies have been very enthusiastic supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust for many years. It’s thanks to initiatives like this that we can continue our crucial work in supporting young people facing cancer.”

The dragon boat race marked the latest effort in the ongoing philanthropic endeavours of Chandlers Building Supplies, Parker Building Supplies, and Fairalls Builder Merchants. Previous initiatives, ranging from marathons to gala nights, have collectively raised over £300,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Every day, seven people aged 13-24 are diagnosed with cancer. The Teenage Cancer Trust is the UK’s only charity dedicated to providing world-class cancer services and support, ensuring no young person faces cancer alone.