Building for success - young people learn new heritage skills for the future of conservation

Funded by the South Downs National Park Authority, the Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust and The Swire Charitable Trust, the Heritage Skills Taster Day was designed to inspire the next generation of builders to explore exciting career opportunities in building conservation. The 2025 event built on the success of last year’s pilot project, where 27 students were introduced to heritage skills, with 11 awarded bursaries for further training. This year, the day grew to 39 students from Brighton Metropolitan College, Chichester College and Crawley College.

The students got the opportunity to ‘taste’ four different building crafts:

Practical Timber Repairs taught by timber expert Joe Thompson

Brickmaking led by Weald & Downland Living Museum Interpreter Steve Scott and Tutor William Cove

Hurdle Making taught by Museum Curator, Julian Bell

Wattle & Daub led by Learning Officer, Mark Havey and Curatorial Assistant, Piotr Dlugaszek.

Many students, primarily from carpentry, bricklaying and construction skills courses, enjoyed the opportunity to try their hand at these traditional heritage crafts. Their enthusiasm was evident:

Jacob from Brighton Met said: “It’s been a really enjoyable day...it’s been lovely!”

Alfie, also from Brighton Met, added “It’s a really worthwhile experience - if you get the chance, definitely take it.”

Macey from Chichester College expressed excitement about wattle & daub, saying: “I’ve been looking forward to this all day!”

One Crawley College student said the day had given him the ambition to learn more about heritage skills and pursue further training.

All students who attended the Taster Day will have the opportunity to further their learning through the Sussex Heritage Trust Bursary Scheme, which funds short courses in building conservation and connects young people with local employers.

Luke Wheeler, Operations Director of Chichester Carpentry, who offered a work trial and then permanent employment to one of last year’s students said “Since joining us, Kieran has been an invaluable addition to the team. He has shown great enthusiasm, a strong willingness to learn, and a fantastic work ethic. We’re delighted to partner with the Sussex Heritage Trust on this project and continue to support young people starting out in this important sector.”

Tilly Blyth from the Weald & Downland Living Museum added: “As a charity focused on preserving the buildings and skills of the past to create a sustainable future, we are delighted to be able to offer this invaluable experience to students; one that is core to the unique expertise and heritage craft skills of the team at the Weald and Downland Living Museum.”

Chichester College Group, who partnered the Heritage Skills Taster Day, will continue to work with the Sussex Heritage Trust to provide further opportunities for the students.

Neil Redman who co-ordinated the students from Chichester College said: “It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm and pride the students showed as they applied themselves to these skills. By promoting these new opportunities, we are enhancing the ambitions of our students to pursue further training and employment in heritage skills – we can’t wait for the next taster day!”

Helen Reeve, CEO of the Sussex Heritage Trust, highlighted the important of the initiative: “We were thrilled to build on the success of last year’s pilot project and welcome even more young people to this year’s Heritage Skills Taster Day. The preservation of Sussex’s historic buildings and landscapes depends on a new generation of skilled craftspeople. Expanding into Brighton & Hove this year was a crucial step in reaching more young people and offering them this invaluable opportunity. We are immensely grateful to our partners at the Weald & Downland Living Museum and Chichester College Group for their support in making this event a success.”

Helen Reeve also expressed appreciation for the project’s funders, particularly the South Downs National Park Authority: “Their commitment to championing this pilot scheme has been instrumental in giving young people the chance to gain practical skills relevant to the historic environment of our National Park.”

To learn more about the Sussex Heritage Trust and the Heritage Skills Taster Day, and the educational bursaries supporting young people in building conservation, visit www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

1 . Contributed Students from Crawley College with Steve Scott, brickmaking tutor at Weald & Downland Living Museum Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Nathaniel from Brighton Metropolitan College working on wattle & daub at Weald & Downland Living Museum Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Student using traditional crosscut saw at Weald & Downland Living Museum Photo: Submitted