Burgess Hill playgroup to create sensory garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
Windmills Opportunity Playgroup, at Sheddingdean, have been given plants, seeds, pots, troughs, watering cans and compost; everything they need to create a sensory growing garden.
The donation was made possible by The Budding Foundation who worked with South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to source all the materials.
The charity’s founder, Clive Gravett, said he can’t wait to see how the tiny ‘green fingers’ get on creating their special outdoor space.
He formed the charity in 2013 and works to raise funds to improve the lives of young people across Sussex, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.