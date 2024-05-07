Burgess Hill playgroup to create sensory garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Windmills Opportunity Playgroup, at Sheddingdean, have been given plants, seeds, pots, troughs, watering cans and compost; everything they need to create a sensory growing garden.

The donation was made possible by The Budding Foundation who worked with South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks to source all the materials.

The charity’s founder, Clive Gravett, said he can’t wait to see how the tiny ‘green fingers’ get on creating their special outdoor space.