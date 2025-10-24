Burgess Hill Remembers: Community events for Remembrance and Armistice Day 2025

This November, the Burgess Hill community will come together to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought for our freedoms through a series of poignant remembrance events. The Town Council and the Royal British Legion work closely to co-ordinate the events.

The Remembrance Parade is scheduled for Sunday 9 November, departing from the rear of Cyprus Road car park at 10:15am. Youth groups and local organizations will be involved in the parade, marching through the town centre to the War Memorial Garden on Church Walk, where a service will be held and wreaths laid to honour those who served. A church service will be held at St John’s immediately after the gathering at the War Memorial Garden and all are welcome to attend.

For safe passage of the parade, road closures will be in effect to ensure the protection of participants and spectators. Burgess Hill Town Council please ask that the public are mindful of the closures and are polite and respectful to their staff and Burgess Hill Bonfire Society volunteers who man the closures. MSDC has granted a closure order for; Church Road, Civic Way (east of Lower Church Road), Crescent Road, Crescent Way, Cyprus Road, and Mill Road (south of Cyprus Road) from 10am. Some closures will only be in place whilst the parade makes its way through, and will open as soon as it is safe to do so, whilst the road surrounding the War Memorial Garden will remain in place until the end of the service at the war memorial.

The Armistice Day Commemoration Service will then take place on Tuesday 11 November, during which the Town Mayor will lay the People’s Wreath at the base of the town's War Memorial. The People’s Wreath offers a special opportunity for community involvement. Starting Friday 24th October residents can visit the Burgess Hill Town Council Help Point, at 96 Church Walk, to fill the wreath with Remembrance Day poppies in memory of all who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world. Contributions will be accepted until the day of the commemorative service before the service is held.

Remembrance and Armistice Day 2025 Poster

“This is an important and poignant day for our town, when we will be remembering the sacrifices made across many recent conflicts.” said Councillor Stuart Condie, the Town Mayor of Burgess Hill, “I hope many of you will be able to attend the parade and services involved.”

For more information, service sheets, the road closure order and a downloadable parade route map visit the BHTC website: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/remembrance-sunday/

For more information about the events, please contact the Burgess Hill Town Council Community Events Team on 01444 247726, email [email protected] or pop into the Help Point at 96 Church Walk.