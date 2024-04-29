Burgess Hill u3a takes The Square Route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group of 27 u3a members, undertook a roughly circular walk from Warren Street underground station to London St Pancras, with the walk ending in Tavistock Square. This walk was nicknamed The Square Route as there were several garden squares included, together with numerous ‘Blue Plaques’, various ‘Bloomsbury Group’ mentions, and the odd church. This was a flat walk with the only incline being stepping off and onto pavements!

The photographers within the group went their own way while the rest of the group was split in two, enabling the walk leaders to lead and disseminate points of interest information to smaller groups. For the first time the walk leaders undertook two different walks: a short one of three and a bit miles as well as a longer one of just over five miles.

After leaving Warren Street underground station they made their way via Grafton Way to the first square - Fitzroy Square. Both groups then continued down Fitzroy Street making their way to the now closed Pollock’s Toy Museum. The walk continued to Chenies Street where The Eisenhower Centre and Rangers Memorial are located. A little further on was Colville Place, a lovely little residential haven of a walkway with each dwelling having numerous plant pots, providing colour, across the front of their houses,

The walk continued and passed two ‘Bloomsbury Group’ pubs, the Fitzroy Tavern and the Wheatsheaf. The next square – Bedford Square was soon upon the groups.

Following a short walk past St George’s Church, Bloomsbury the groups reached Bloomsbury Square. The entrance to the Kingsway Tram Subway was the next port of call, it was at this point that the shorter route went their own way. The longer route carried on to Red Lion Square and Conway Hall then a slightly longer stroll to Doughty Street, which houses the Dickens Museum.

Doughty Street merges into Mecklenburgh Street/Square, from there the group passed Coram’s Fields, which is next to Brunswick square which contains, amongst other points of interest, the statue of Thomas Coram (the creator of the London Foundling Hospital) and the Foundling Museum. Queen’s Square was the next one reached which includes at its south-west corner the St George the Martyr church.

At this point the shorter walking group had re-joined the longer group. It was only a short stroll to Russell Square which includes one of the Cabman’s Shelters, of which there are only 13 left in London. Then into the grounds of UCL passing Senate House, Brunei Gallery, Petrie Museum and the unusual ‘auto-icon’ of Jeremy Bentham.

The final two squares on the route were Gordon Square and Tavistock Square, where the walk ended, with only a short walk back to St Pancras railway station.

The next London Walk is planned for Tuesday, May 21, this is a linear walk, from St Pancras railway station to Camden.

The group undertakes a London Walk each month, weather and trains permitting, taking in the historical aspect of our capital city. The walks consist of around four miles in distance, normally from a railway/tube station to either the same or another, with periodic stops to talk about the points of interest on the route and a break for lunch/drink.