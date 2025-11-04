Burgess Hill young carers celebrate 15 years of sessions

Over the years, hundreds of children have benefitted from free respite sessions, trips to Westall House, PGL and the panto in recent years. Additionally, whilst the nation was in lockdown due to Covid, care packages were delivered to the young carers at home.

The first session launched in the October half term of 2010 and was held at St Paul’s Catholic College, with 39 young carers attending. It was organised by the Mid Sussex Young Carers Partnership, a multi-agency group comprising Burgess Hill Boys Club (now named Burgess Hill Youth), Burgess Hill Town Council, St Paul’s Catholic College, West Sussex Youth Service – Mid Sussex Team, members of the West Sussex Young Carers Support Team, Mid Sussex District Council, Connexions and Crossroads.

Teaching staff from St Paul’s and eight young volunteers from Outset Youth Action also helped run the activities on the day.

In 2011, the sessions moved to Park Centre, with a variety of activities on offer each session, from crafts to circus skills to pizza making, there was always plenty to keep the young carers busy! In 2014, the sessions moved to their current home at Fairfield Community Centre, where the sessions are now run by Burgess Hill Youth, supported by Burgess Hill Town Council.

These sessions have been supported by numerous organisations in the town; The Mustard Seed Café have provided lunch free of charge for the children for a number of years, whilst Burgess Hill District Lions and Burgess Hill & District Rotary have funded a trip to the panto for several years.

The Budding Foundation, Action in Rural Sussex and Steve Willis have all also been long time supporters. As well as, Burgess Hill Girls and Woodlands Meed School, who have helped with minibus hire over the years. Paul Myles was a dedicated supporter of Burgess Hill Youth and after his passing, money was donated to the club by his family, who still provided support.

Some of the supporters attended the party in the afternoon of October 28, sharing cake with the young carers, as well as joining in the party games with much hurrah! Whilst in the morning science entertainer ‘Lava Leigh’ kept the children busy with an interactive science show including volcanic eruptions, disappearing water and giant bubbles and the Mustard Seed Café supplied a delicious lunch as always!

Jackie Cooper, chair of Burgess Hill Youth and the lead on the sessions, said: “Burgess Hill Youth is very pleased to be able to continue supporting these very special young people who carry on without complaint or expecting any reward. We hope that during these short periods of respite we are able to give them fun and enjoyable experiences.

“It is lovely to see young carers in Burgess Hill are recognised and treated to lovely activities, providing a break from their role at home.” Said Town Mayor Stuart Condie, continuing “The Town Council thank Burgess Hill Youth for all their support and leadership of the activities, forming a much-valued partnership.”

For more information on Young carers fun day visit the Burgess Hill town Council website: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/young-carers/

Please Note these sessions are separate from those run by West Sussex County Council, who are the statutory providers of young carers sessions in West Sussex. Burgess Hill Youth are a charity registered community group who are dedicated to providing support to young carers in the local area.

1 . Contributed Games with ‘Lava Leigh’ Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cola and Mento experiment with ‘Lava Leigh’ Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Young Carers playing parachute games with ‘Lava Leigh’ Photo: Submitted