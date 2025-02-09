Burns Night celebrations at Chichester care home
Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge remarked that it was a wonderful occasion to celebrate an evening rich in tradition while engaging in poetry and Scottish-themed activities.
“Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home. It’s important to keep these traditions alive. Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth and haggis with neeps and tatties, all expertly prepared by our talented chef, Jeff. The presence of a local piper made the meal even more special. We also had a great time writing our own poetry,” she said.
Judy, a resident at Marriott House Care Home, added, “I thoroughly enjoyed today. The piper was amazing and made the day that extra bit special.”
