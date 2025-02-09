Burns Night celebrations at Chichester care home

Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester celebrated a traditional Burns Night Lunch accompanied by the sound of bagpipes, with festivities continuing throughout the day. Staff and residents participated in several activities, including writing their own poetry and enjoying a special visit from a piper, who honoured the Scottish tradition with the time-honoured address to the "Great chieftain O' the pudding race"—the haggis.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodge remarked that it was a wonderful occasion to celebrate an evening rich in tradition while engaging in poetry and Scottish-themed activities.

“Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Marriott House and Lodge Care Home. It’s important to keep these traditions alive. Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth and haggis with neeps and tatties, all expertly prepared by our talented chef, Jeff. The presence of a local piper made the meal even more special. We also had a great time writing our own poetry,” she said.

Judy, a resident at Marriott House Care Home, added, “I thoroughly enjoyed today. The piper was amazing and made the day that extra bit special.”

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers. It is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals and provides nursing care, residential care, and respite care.