Burwash Village Voice
What’s happening, Burwash village, St Bartholomew’s Sunday 13th July @ 10.00am United benefice parish communion; Thursday 17th @ 10.00am holy communion. Burwash surgery Tuesday 15th @ 6.30pm, the friends of Burwash surgery AGM, in the surgery. Village hall Thursday @ 2.15pm subject ‘author’, speaker Chris McCooey.
Burwash Weald and common, St Philip’s Sunday 13th @ 6.00pm evening prayer BCP. Old orchard cafe Tuesday 15th @ 10.30am bereavement friendship group. Common pavilion Wednesday 16th @ 6.00pm after eight garden party.
What’s happened, Burwash village hall, This Sunday just gone was “BINGO” a fun few hours for the good of the community, organised by Mary and Barry Taylor and helpers. A wonderful friendly atmosphere and the chance to win some great prize’s. Lot’s of prize winners, obviously not everyone can win a prize, but the half time break with the lovely selection of very tasty home made cakes is always a winner, a giant, huge, big, super well done all round. Look out for another bingo session later in the year.