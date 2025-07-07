Burwash Village Voice

Village, Weald and Common.

What’s happened, Burwash village hall, This Sunday just gone was “BINGO” a fun few hours for the good of the community, organised by Mary and Barry Taylor and helpers. A wonderful friendly atmosphere and the chance to win some great prize’s. Lot’s of prize winners, obviously not everyone can win a prize, but the half time break with the lovely selection of very tasty home made cakes is always a winner, a giant, huge, big, super well done all round. Look out for another bingo session later in the year.