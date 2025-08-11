Calling Sussex wrappers for a mammoth task

Imagine having to wrap over 5000 Christmas presents. That’s the task of volunteers of a Sussex charity who need as many to satisfy all the children who visit their festive grottos in Hassocks and Dial Post, near Horsham every year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Budding Foundation was formed by Clive Gravett in 2013 and works to raise funds to improve the lives of young people across Sussex, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

It’s asking for help with the task this autumn and anyone who can assist would be made most welcome. The Big Wrap takes place at Adastra Hall in the centre of Hassocks village from 9am on Sunday, October 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve used the venue for the past five years”, explains Clive. “It’s close to the railway station, there’s plenty of free car parking close by and we always make sure there are plenty of refreshments and cheerful background music to keep the wrappers happy.”

It’s a wrap: volunteers getting it all wrapped up for charity

Over two miles of wrapping paper has been ordered to meet this year’s demand and helpers can volunteer for a half-day or all-day.

The grottos are hosted by Tates of Sussex Garden Centres, at South Downs Nurseries and Old Barn Garden Centre. Director Benjamin Tates says it’s a major fundraiser for the charity. “All the profits from the two grottos, which open at the end of November and run through to Christmas Eve, support the Budding Foundation’s work through the year. “We are very pleased to continue our long-running association with increasing numbers of families visiting each year to meet Father Christmas.”

If you can help please email [email protected]

More details of the charity at www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk