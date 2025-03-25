Campaign to save a traditional Sussex craft in Hastings

The Sussex Trug industry is critically endangered, with only five people making the wooden baskets in this country. On Saturday (March 22) trugs of all shapes and sizes were for sale at Alexandra Park Greenhouse during its Wood Market.

Robin Tuppen, who runs the Thomas Smith Trug Shop in Magham Down, near Herstmonceux, has launched an umbrella group for the craft’s practitioners to help save the industry. It is called the Sussex Trug Heritage Centre, a not-for-profit limited company.

Mr Tuppen has also started a Crowdfunder campaign to raise money to set up a craft centre and he is seeking a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

The greenhouse group has partnered with the Heritage Centre and the hub off St Helens Road will display and sell some trugs.

Mr Tuppen said the current style of trug was invented by Thomas Smith, of Herstmonceaux, in the 1820s but the idea dates back to Anglo Saxon times.

The craft currently uses some materials from Finland and Latvia, with birch wood from Poland.

He added: “Traditional trugs are made with chestnut, with cricket willow for the boards, but at present these are in short supply.”

Donations can be made at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/saving-the-sussex-trug-industry

Other stallholders at Saturday’s market included the Men’s Shed, the Ore-based project that provides a hobby and social interaction for men and women.

Jerome Hill, a Men’s Shed trustee, said members make and repair items. Income from sales goes towards the centre’s running costs. Contact: [email protected]

Men’s Shed member Thomas McDowell displayed his wood and stained glass sculptures at the market. They can be bought via the Men’s Shed or on Mr McDowell’s Etsy website: woodstainedglass.

Design expert Rupert Bozeat, who ran two wood carving classes at the greenhouse on Sunday and Monday (March 23-24), demonstrated his craft at Saturday’s market, with bowls, utensils and other products for sale.

Tania Turner showed how to make brushes using leather handles with broom corn or coconut fibres for the bristles. Both she and Mr Bozeat belong to the Pole-lathe Turners and Green Woodworkers,

Bruce Grant, who works with wood under the title Against the Grain, displayed his wares with his son, 17-year-old Sam. Mr Grant has been making wooden products for 25 years in his garden workshop. More details from [email protected]

1 . Contributed Robin Tuppen shows a range of Sussex trugs. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Stained glass sculptures by Thomas McDowell from the Men's Shed. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Men's Shed trustee Jerome Hill with customer Hilary Totah. Photo: Submitted