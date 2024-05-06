Captain visits Littlehampton Sea Cadet Unit
Captain Stoy, who is President of the Littlehampton Sea Cadet Unit, visited the ship’s company at main divisions to present a Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award certificate to Leading Cadet Aaron.
He also awarded BTEC Level One award certificates in Teamwork and Personal Development for Ordinary Cadet Joseph, Ordinary Cadet Dawson, Ordinary Cadet Maisie and Ordinary Cadet Thomas, which was achieved through activities such as boating, expedition training and leadership tasks.
Captain Stoy also addressed the cadets and staff on their outstanding efforts in obtaining another Burgee for 2023.
The Commanding Officer, LT (SCC) Brian Osborne RNR, said he was very proud of his cadets achievements and thanked Capt Stoy for presenting the certificates.