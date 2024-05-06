Captain visits Littlehampton Sea Cadet Unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Captain Stoy, who is President of the Littlehampton Sea Cadet Unit, visited the ship’s company at main divisions to present a Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award certificate to Leading Cadet Aaron.

He also awarded BTEC Level One award certificates in Teamwork and Personal Development for Ordinary Cadet Joseph, Ordinary Cadet Dawson, Ordinary Cadet Maisie and Ordinary Cadet Thomas, which was achieved through activities such as boating, expedition training and leadership tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Stoy also addressed the cadets and staff on their outstanding efforts in obtaining another Burgee for 2023.