Care home celebrates 15 years of care in the community

Warmere Court care home in Yapton, which is owned and operated by Shaw healthcare, marked the milestone with welcome drinks and a buffet lunch.

Alongside Alison Cooper, attendees at the event included district councillor, Amanda Worne and Russell Brown, CEO for Shaw Healthcare. The councillors shared that their loved ones had been residents and that the place always felt warm and had a family feel and thanked the staff for the wonderful service they provide.

Entertainment was provided to the attendees by a local performer, Andy Wheeler, who sang a variety of classic hits and pupils from Clymping School, who sang a variety of songs.

The long service of employees was also recognised, with a combined total of 145 years being celebrated at the care home. There was special acknowledgment of the services of support worker, Clare Coe and home manager, Mary Latter, who have both been providing Shaw residents with care for 30 years.

Ms Latter commented: “Staff, residents and our special guests enjoyed a lovely afternoon celebrating 15 years of providing care at Warmere Court. Recognising this significant milestone is important, and I would like to pay tribute to the staff who work hard to ensure that we provide a high standard of care.”