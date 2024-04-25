Care home celebrates first birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents alongside the team at Sycamore Grove were joined by their families, friends and Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar to celebrate the home's first year in the community.

Laurence Amstad the Home Services Advisor at Sycamore Grove said: “We have been proud in the last year, to build a place that has become an incredible cornerstone to the community.

"Since opening we have achieved a lot and delivered amazing care in a beautiful place. The team are really brilliant they really go above and beyond every day to make sure we are a special place for people to live and work.

Polegate Mayor with the team at Sycamore Grove.

"The home has been a superb place and have delivered in every aspect in our first year and we hope to continue the successes we are all focused on.

"Saturday was a great day to reflect on this and we want to thank the local community who have been so kind to receive us and welcome us in to their community in the way they have.”

Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate added: “A year ago I had the privilege of opening the doors and welcoming the first resident into Sycamore Grove. I was delighted to return to join in the celebrations of their first birthday.