Care home residents in Littlehampton celebrate VE Day

By Becky Attwood
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 13:40 BST
A care community in West Sussex stepped back in time to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Residents and staff at Norden House in Climping were joined by their family, friends, and other community members at a special 1940s-themed garden party.

They enjoyed traditional games, an afternoon tea, refreshments, and a performance from a local singer.

VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) marks the end of World War II in Europe on 8 May 1945.

VE Day celebrations at Norden House

Amy Francis, Regional Activities Manager at Norden House, said: “We were proud to commemorate those who fought for our freedom. It was particularly poignant to hear our residents speak about what it was like at the time.”

