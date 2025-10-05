Ready for the trip to the Wadhurst Scarecrow Festivalplaceholder image
Ready for the trip to the Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival

Care home residents represented at Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival

By Colette Duke
Contributor
Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Residents at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst once again demonstrated their outstanding creativity this week as they prepared their contribution to the Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival & Trail 2025. Their two ‘resident’ scarecrows which they named Fred and Wilma, Lord and Lady Well-Beloved, prompted many second glances as staff and visitors checked that they are not actual residents. Fred and Wilma were even invited to join the regular Wadhurst Manor Saturday Quiz, and photographed sitting in the minibus as they were delivered to the festival, which cause much hilarity.

A small group of residents are excited to be joining the Wadhurst Scarecrow Trail on Sunday, and hope their Lord and Lady will bring a smile to others joining in the fun. As well as taking part, they will take photos of the clues so that they can recreate the trail for their fellow residents when they return. Regular and varied outings for small groups of residents are just one element the excellent range of activities offered as part of the Barchester Life Enrichment Programme at Wadhurst Manor Care Home. The wonderful Activities Team make every effort to design activities that are person-centred, accessible and inclusive, and the Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival has a particular resonance for one resident as his wife was one of the original organisers of this wonderfully engaging community event.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information please contact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]

Hello are you new here?

1. Contributed

Hello are you new here? Photo: Submitted

Fred & Wilma, Lord and Lady Well-Beloved

2. Contributed

Fred & Wilma, Lord and Lady Well-Beloved Photo: Submitted

Shall we use this face?

3. Contributed

Shall we use this face? Photo: Submitted

Preparations underway

4. Contributed

Preparations underway Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Care home residents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice