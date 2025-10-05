Care home residents represented at Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival

A small group of residents are excited to be joining the Wadhurst Scarecrow Trail on Sunday, and hope their Lord and Lady will bring a smile to others joining in the fun. As well as taking part, they will take photos of the clues so that they can recreate the trail for their fellow residents when they return. Regular and varied outings for small groups of residents are just one element the excellent range of activities offered as part of the Barchester Life Enrichment Programme at Wadhurst Manor Care Home. The wonderful Activities Team make every effort to design activities that are person-centred, accessible and inclusive, and the Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival has a particular resonance for one resident as his wife was one of the original organisers of this wonderfully engaging community event.