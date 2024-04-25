Care home throws incredible birthday bash to celebrate first birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented pianist Zlata filled the air with joyful music, while our incredible kitchen team wowed everyone with a mouth-watering BBQ and buffet. The most heart-warming moment came from the home's very own resident, Ron Jolley. He penned a beautiful poem especially for the day, capturing the essence of Sycamore Grove.

Sycamore Grove Care Home has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. The new build was built on the original site of the Stone Cross Nurseries and was empty until the home was constructed and opened in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Heather Nwansi said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Sycamore Grove. For the past year, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Sycamore Grove such a loving home.”

Emma Basham (Deputy Manager), Dan Dunbar (Mayor of Polegate), Heather Nwansi (General Manager).