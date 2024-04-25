Care home throws incredible birthday bash to celebrate first birthday
Talented pianist Zlata filled the air with joyful music, while our incredible kitchen team wowed everyone with a mouth-watering BBQ and buffet. The most heart-warming moment came from the home's very own resident, Ron Jolley. He penned a beautiful poem especially for the day, capturing the essence of Sycamore Grove.
Sycamore Grove Care Home has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. The new build was built on the original site of the Stone Cross Nurseries and was empty until the home was constructed and opened in April 2023.
General Manager, Heather Nwansi said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Sycamore Grove. For the past year, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Sycamore Grove such a loving home.”
Sycamore Grove care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care and dementia care for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.